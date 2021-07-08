World News Quick Take

Agencies





TURKMENISTAN

Jabs made mandatory

Ashgabat yesterday announced that it was introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, even though the nation claims to have registered no cases of the disease. The Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said that all citizens aged over 18 “should be vaccinated.” Those with medical contraindications will be exempted from inoculations, the newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Health. “To make preventive vaccinations effective, each of us should actively participate in this process,” the ministry said.

CYPRUS

Customs force boosted

Authorities at a British military base in Cyprus have hired 50 percent more customs officers and procured detection equipment to better thwart illegal immigration from the breakaway north of the island. The addition of 24 new officers and four sports utility vehicles — two with thermal imaging cameras — allows authorities to patrol around-the-clock along a 45km boundary, Customs and Immigration head Adam Chatfield said. There has been a rising trend in migrant arrivals over the past three years.

NETHERLANDS

Crime reporter shot

A crime reporter was rushed to hospital after being shot on a street in central Amsterdam on Tuesday and was in a serious condition, police said. Peter R. de Vries — a journalist known for speaking on behalf of people affected by crime — was “fighting for his life,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema told a news conference. Eyewitnesses told local media that the 64-year-old journalist and TV presenter was shot up to five times, including once in the head. Police said three people had been arrested, among them the suspected shooter, but gave no details on the possible reasons for the attack.

ZIMBABWE

New note introduced

The central bank on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new 50 dollar note, the country’s highest denomination, worth only about US$0.60. Insufficient to pay even for a loaf of bread, the bill’s entry into circulation has revived memories of the hyperinflation of more than a decade ago in the nation. As price growth spiraled out of control, denominations at the time mounted as high as a 100 trillion dollar note. Journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono scoffed at the new banknote, which at the unofficial black-market exchange rate will be worth just US$0.35. “It tells you something about inflation in your country if you need 3 notes of your highest currency denomination to buy a premium beer in a supermarket,” Chin’ono wrote on Twitter.

IRAQ

Blackout exacerbates heat

When the mercury soared to 52°C this week, Ali Karrar placed his baby for a couple of minutes in the fridge, but when the power went off on Thursday last week across the nation, people were left at a loss as to how to escape the heat. Those with the means hooked up fridges, air conditioning units and fans to private generators — but not Karrar, who lives in the town of Al-Hillah, as well as others across the impoverished and rural south. Four southern provinces have been without electricity since Tuesday. Sizzling temperatures have been compounded by high levels of humidity. “The children sleep right on the floor to try and stay cool, but us, the adults, haven’t slept a wink these past nights,” said Meshaal Hashem, a Basra docker and father of three.

UNITED STATES

Most Belarus travel banned

The Department of Transportation on Tuesday issued a final order that blocks most travel between the US and Belarus, underscoring Washington’s concern about the forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest dissident Belarussian journalist Roman Protasevich. The order, which was requested by the Department of State, bars airlines from selling tickets between the two countries, with exceptions only for humanitarian or national security reasons. The Transportation Department proposed the ban last week and said on Tuesday that it received no objections. There are no direct passenger flights between the US and Belarus.

UNITED STATES

Ex-cop could be NY mayor

Former policeman Eric Adams was on track on Tuesday to become New York’s next mayor after the city’s election authorities released new results showing he had maintained his lead in the Democratic primary. The 60-year-old Brooklyn borough president claimed victory after the Board of Elections said he held a lead of 1 percentage point over his nearest rival Kathryn Garcia. The elections board did not say how many absentee ballots were left to count. It is not due to release final results until the middle of this month.

UNITED STATES

Dozens of teens delay flight

An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas was delayed by a day after about 30 teenagers refused to wear masks, local media said on Tuesday. Flight 893 was scheduled for take off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport late on Monday, but only left the tarmac on Tuesday morning, with the troublemakers still on board. An initial delay of several hours was caused by mechanical problems, but when the plane was finally ready to leave arguments broke out between the crew and a group of teens who refused to comply with rules that all passengers must wear masks on flights to fight the spread of COVID-19, local channel WSOC-TV reported. “It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious,” witness Malik Banks told the station. The teens were high-school students from Boston celebrating their graduation.

MEXICO

Five die in heavy rains

Four residents of the southern state of Chiapas died when a landslide caused by heavy rains collapsed their house, and a Portuguese tourist died when she fell into a rain-swollen river, authorities said on Tuesday. The state civil defense office said the landslide claimed the lives of a woman and three children in a rural community just outside the Chiapas state capital on Monday. On Tuesday, rescuers found the body of the 23-year-old Portuguese woman several kilometers downstream from where she fell or dove in at a series of pools and small waterfalls known as Agua Azul.

EGYPT

‘Ever Given’ to leave Suez

The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March and has been detained there since was yesterday due to finally resume its journey after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority. One of the world’s largest container ships, the Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade. The Suez Canal Authority held the ship under court order as it pursued a compensation claim, creating a dispute with the ship’s insurers and Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.