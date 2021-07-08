The UN on Tuesday voiced alarm at the eruption of deadly violence during protests in Eswatini, calling for an independent investigation into alleged rights abuses, including by law enforcement.
The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said there were claims that security forces had engaged in “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force” after being sent to quell protests that escalated last week.
Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, that there were claims that police had used live ammunition, and she also highlighted reports of looting and vandalism by protesters.
“Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest,” Throssell said.
The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May following the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of police.
However, after protesters in Africa’s last absolute monarchy last week ramped up their campaign for political reform, the government deployed the army to disperse the crowds.
Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces.
Local civil society and opposition groups have claimed several dozens were killed.
In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for both sides to address their differences “through inclusive and meaningful dialogue.”
Amnesty International accused the security forces of a “frontal attack on human rights” and alleged that at least 20 people had been killed.
The government has so far said it has not received an official report of any deaths.
Throssell called on security forces to minimize use of force during protests.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and