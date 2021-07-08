UN alarmed at Eswatini violence, calls for a probe

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The UN on Tuesday voiced alarm at the eruption of deadly violence during protests in Eswatini, calling for an independent investigation into alleged rights abuses, including by law enforcement.

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said there were claims that security forces had engaged in “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force” after being sent to quell protests that escalated last week.

Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, that there were claims that police had used live ammunition, and she also highlighted reports of looting and vandalism by protesters.

“Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest,” Throssell said.

The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May following the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of police.

However, after protesters in Africa’s last absolute monarchy last week ramped up their campaign for political reform, the government deployed the army to disperse the crowds.

Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces.

Local civil society and opposition groups have claimed several dozens were killed.

In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for both sides to address their differences “through inclusive and meaningful dialogue.”

Amnesty International accused the security forces of a “frontal attack on human rights” and alleged that at least 20 people had been killed.

The government has so far said it has not received an official report of any deaths.

Throssell called on security forces to minimize use of force during protests.