From hope to war, dreams to despair, South Sudan’s tortured decade since independence has left the young country more fragile than ever, wracked by political instability, violence and desperate hunger.
At midnight on July 9, 2011, celebrations erupted as the new nation was born, and the people of South Sudan clapped and danced to mark the end of a long and bloody struggle for statehood.
“It was a new dawn and something like a miracle,” said Wani Stephen Elias, recalling the joy as people waved the nation’s new flag on the streets of the capital, Juba, celebrating long into the night.
Photo: AFP
However, the optimism that ushered in its hard-fought independence from Sudan evaporated as the country’s new leaders went to war in 2013.
The brutal conflict lasted five grinding years, costing 380,000 lives and displacing 4 million people, shattering any illusions of a fresh start.
“I’ve seen the greatest and the darkest of days,” said Elias, 31.
The political leaders who opted for war over building their nascent state are still in power today, ruling in a tenuous coalition forged under a peace deal.
The power-sharing arrangement between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, a former military commander from the Dinka ethnic group, and his deputy, Riek Machar, a rebel leader from the Nuer people, has kept fighting between their forces largely at bay since the ceasefire in 2018.
However, the foes have breached past truces and progress on this latest “revitalized” deal has drifted, exacerbating distrust between the pair.
The “unity” government they belatedly formed in February last year under great international pressure is weak, while other crucial measures designed to avert another war have not been fulfilled.
The political uncertainty comes as South Sudan reels from a biting economic crisis and soaring inflation, an upsurge in armed ethnic violence, and its worst hunger crisis since declaring independence.
“South Sudan is clearly at a worse place than it was 10 years ago, which is quite tragic,” said Alan Boswell, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention organization.
The peace agreement outlined a path toward achieving key nation-building milestones derailed by the war.
However, nearly three years on, few have been realized.
“We are saying better late than never, but ... we want to see impact,” Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance executive director Jame David Kolok said. “We want to see a reduction in corruption. We want to see our budget being monitored. We want to see services being improved. We want to see that security is stabilized, and that there is an environment for dialogue.”
