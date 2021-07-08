The Dalai Lama on Tuesday celebrated his 86th birthday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation to India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959.
“I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said in a video message.
He reiterated his mission to serve humanity and urged supporters to be compassionate.
Photo: Reuters
“Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony,” he said.
He added that he had great respect for India’s secular values such as “honesty, karuna [compassion] and ahimsa [non-violence].”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Dalai Lama well on his birthday on Twitter and said he also spoke to him by telephone.
This is the first time Modi has publicly confirmed speaking with the Dalai Lama since becoming prime minister in 2014. The acknowledgment appears significant amid deteriorating ties between India and China, which does not recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.
A military conflict last year between India and China along their disputed high-altitude border dramatically altered the already fraught relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharamsala his headquarters since fleeing Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. India considers Tibet to be part of China, although it hosts Tibetan exiles.
The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist, and says he merely advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.
On Tuesday, a small celebration attended mostly by government officials was held at the Central Tibetan Administration.
The Dalai Lama’s video message was played on a screen and followed by a cultural performance by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.
Usually, the spiritual leader’s birthday is a fairly elaborate affair in the town, open to members of the public who flock to the Tsuglakhang Temple where performances are held. Sometimes, he also made an appearance.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations were muted and behind closed doors. However, a banner marking his birthday hung in the town square, and Tibetan monks distributed sweets and juice to passersby outside the closed temple.
“Many people really show they love me, and many people actually love my smile,” the Dalai Lama said with a smile at the start of the video.
“In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome,” he said with a laugh.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and