Authorities yesterday locked down a Chinese city bordering Myanmar, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded.
Another 15 cases were yesterday found in Ruili within 24 hours, on top of six in the previous two days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan Province said.
The lockdown shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops like grocery stores, a notice posted online said.
Photo: AP
It affects the urban part of Ruili, which like most Chinese cities includes surrounding rural areas in its jurisdiction.
Authorities on Monday banned unnecessary travel in and out of the city, after the first cases were reported.
The latest cases were discovered during mass testing, also including Burmese living in city, which has an active cross-border trade.
Authorities said they would step up border controls.
Myanmar yesterday reported 3,602 new cases within 24 hours, state media said.
Elsewhere in China, 52 travelers who arrived on a flight from Afghanistan on Friday tested positive for the virus, the Hubei Health Commission said.
Thirty have been classified as confirmed cases, while the other 22 did not show any COVID-19 symptoms, it said.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally.
Beijing has regularly imported cases on travelers, but usually in smaller numbers.
The Xiamen Air flight flew from Kabul to Wuhan, the city hit hard by the virus after it was first detected there in late 2019.
Virtually all people arriving in China must quarantine for two weeks in designated hotels.
Authorities in April launched a campaign to vaccinate the entire population of Ruili following an outbreak in March.
China has relied on tough lockdowns and mass testing to tamp down outbreaks, even as it has accelerated vaccinations.
Central health officials have said they want to vaccinate 80 percent of the population.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and