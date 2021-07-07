World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRIA

Python in toilet bites man

A man was on Monday bitten by a 1.6m python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home, police said. The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and might have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner. The 65-year-old man “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6am, a statement from police in Styria Province said. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python. The snake had apparently escaped unnoticed from the apartment of his 24-year-old neighbor. It was not immediately clear how it escaped and got into the toilet, but police said it might have made its way through the drains. A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to its owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence. The man sustained minor injuries, police said.

MEXICO

Pemex blames lightning

State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Monday said that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball last week in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said an intense storm of rain and lightning on Friday forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred. Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said. Pemex sent fire control boats to pump more water over the flames. It said no one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field and that no crude oil was spilled. Pemex added that it was repairing the pumps and investigating the cause of the gas leak. Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, “demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico’s fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people’s safety.”

Canada

Bed-and-bathroom in one

Being single can be tough, but should you be so despondent about your lack of a partner that you can barely make it from the bed to the bathroom, one Vancouver apartment might be the answer. An ad for a “micro studio” posted on Craigslist this month described the apartment — which includes new flooring, a window and a single bed, but does not include a kitchen — as “ideal for a single individual looking to live downtown at an affordable rate, and who does not need much space.” The 15m2 apartment’s layout means there is little differentiation between the toilet and the bedroom — they are a few steps apart, and in direct line of sight, without a door. All this for just C$680 (US$510) a month, hot water and electricity included. Pets are not allowed. Vancouver is the seventh-most expensive housing market in the world, according to a survey last year by real-estate firm CBRE, ahead of Los Angeles, Paris and New York. This year, a study by the Urban Reform Institute named Vancouver the second-most unaffordable city of 100 major metropolises, behind Hong Kong and just ahead of Sydney. The COVID-19 pandemic meant Vancouver housing prices rose by 20 to 25 percent in a year, the Vancouver Sun reported. Still, the micro apartment’s rent is more than half the city’s average of C$1,107.