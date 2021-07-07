AUSTRIA
Python in toilet bites man
A man was on Monday bitten by a 1.6m python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home, police said. The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and might have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner. The 65-year-old man “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6am, a statement from police in Styria Province said. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python. The snake had apparently escaped unnoticed from the apartment of his 24-year-old neighbor. It was not immediately clear how it escaped and got into the toilet, but police said it might have made its way through the drains. A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to its owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence. The man sustained minor injuries, police said.
MEXICO
Pemex blames lightning
State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Monday said that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball last week in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said an intense storm of rain and lightning on Friday forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred. Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said. Pemex sent fire control boats to pump more water over the flames. It said no one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field and that no crude oil was spilled. Pemex added that it was repairing the pumps and investigating the cause of the gas leak. Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, “demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico’s fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people’s safety.”
Canada
Bed-and-bathroom in one
Being single can be tough, but should you be so despondent about your lack of a partner that you can barely make it from the bed to the bathroom, one Vancouver apartment might be the answer. An ad for a “micro studio” posted on Craigslist this month described the apartment — which includes new flooring, a window and a single bed, but does not include a kitchen — as “ideal for a single individual looking to live downtown at an affordable rate, and who does not need much space.” The 15m2 apartment’s layout means there is little differentiation between the toilet and the bedroom — they are a few steps apart, and in direct line of sight, without a door. All this for just C$680 (US$510) a month, hot water and electricity included. Pets are not allowed. Vancouver is the seventh-most expensive housing market in the world, according to a survey last year by real-estate firm CBRE, ahead of Los Angeles, Paris and New York. This year, a study by the Urban Reform Institute named Vancouver the second-most unaffordable city of 100 major metropolises, behind Hong Kong and just ahead of Sydney. The COVID-19 pandemic meant Vancouver housing prices rose by 20 to 25 percent in a year, the Vancouver Sun reported. Still, the micro apartment’s rent is more than half the city’s average of C$1,107.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and