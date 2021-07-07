German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged China to allow more flights from Europe, as the two leaders pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to engage more closely with the bloc.
China and the EU have struggled to keep cooperation afloat as the bloc’s leaders have turned sharply toward criticizing Beijing’s human rights record. The overall focus of the video call, which covered a wide range of topics, was to try and fix that.
Merkel and Macron have sought to establish a more independent EU foreign policy from the US, especially when it comes to dealing with China and Russia. Last month, the two leaders also tried to restart EU talks with the Kremlin, which have not been held since Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
However, the plan was overruled by member states that were uncomfortable with the idea.
Merkel told reporters one “positive development” from Monday’s call was that Xi signaled Beijing’s willingness to cooperate with the EU in Africa.
“This can only be a good thing if we discuss our respective standards and approach” to Africa, the outgoing German leader told reporters in Berlin after hosting a separate video conference on the western Balkans.
“We will continue talks on how far we can cooperate and how far there are differences,” she said, adding that collaboration could be coordinated through the Compact With Africa program that Germany launched during its presidency of the G20 in 2017.
“For the recipient countries in Africa, it’s of course always good if we avoid having many different actors with completely differing approaches,” Merkel said.
Merkel, Macron and Xi have used their trilateral forum to further engagement, including a Dec. 30 call involving EU officials that sealed an investment agreement that later ran aground.
The two European leaders urged China to ease restrictions for Europeans wanting to travel to the country, a French official familiar with the discussion said.
The official added that the three leaders agreed that there is a window of opportunity to revive the Iran nuclear deal that must be seized.
They said Europeans must have better access to the Chinese market and requested fair competition so that foreign companies in China can benefit from conditions similar to the ones that Chinese firms have in Europe, said the official, who asked not to be identified.
The discussion included cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, as well as international and regional issues, Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in an e-mailed statement.
They also talked about climate protection and biodiversity, with Merkel and Macron calling for further adjustments to short-term carbon reduction targets and additional common efforts to protect biodiversity.
The official did not detail the exchanges on human rights, but said that Merkel and Macron evoked China’s crackdown on Uighurs in the Xinjiang region, as well as its treatment of democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
