S Korean general arrested for sex crime

AFP, SEOUL





A South Korean two-star army general has been arrested for sexually harassing a female subordinate, officials said yesterday

The case comes just a month after the head of South Korea’s air force resigned over the suicide of a master sergeant surnamed Lee who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a colleague.

Lee reported the case higher up the chain of command, only to have her complaints ignored.

She took her own life in May.

That sparked a national outcry in South Korea, which maintains a conscript army to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea.

In the latest case, the brigadier-general reportedly attempted inappropriate physical advances to a subordinate after a dinner with other soldiers.

Appropriate action will follow after a “thorough probe” into the arrested officer, South Korean Ministry of Defense spokesman Boo Seung-chan said.

The military would provide “legal and institutional assistance” to the woman, Boo said.

Amid intense criticism over the handling of the air force abuse case, officials last month asked for complaints of sexual abuse to be submitted and have reportedly launched investigations into about 20 other allegations.

The short interval between the two cases prompted accusations that the military in South Korea was failing to prevent sex crimes.

“At this rate, it now appears the principal enemy of female soldiers is not North Korea, but male superiors,” one person wrote on Naver, the country’s largest Internet portal.