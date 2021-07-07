Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, has deplored the death in custody of 84-year-old priest Stan Swamy, who campaigned for the rights of tribal people in India and was detained under an anti-terrorism law and denied bail.
Swamy was arrested last year on suspicion of ties to a banned group that police accused of instigating violence in Maharashtra State in 2018.
Swamy, who had Parkinson’s disease and also contracted COVID-19 while in prison, died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday.
“The news from India today is devastating. Human Rights Defender & Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy has died in custody, nine months after his arrest on false charges of terrorism,” Lawlor wrote on Twitter.
“Jailing HRDs is inexcusable,” she added, referring to human rights defenders.
The Indian National Investigation Agency, which was pursuing the case against Swamy, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Indian ministries of home and foreign affairs also did not respond to a request for comment.
The government has previously in court hearings denied accusations of mistreatment of Swamy and said that the law must be allowed to take its course.
Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said that there could be no tolerance of violence by Maoist guerrillas, some of whom operate in remote areas where tribal people live.
Swamy was the oldest of a dozen people, most of them academics and human rights advocates, accused of violence in 2018 and imprisoned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which allows for prolonged detention for questioning.
Opponents of the law say that it is used to unfairly hound people critical of the government.
EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore wrote on Twitter that he was saddened by the death of the defender of the rights of indigenous people.
“The EU had been raising his case repeatedly with authorities,” Gilmore wrote.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and