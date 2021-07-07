A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has prompted some consulates in the nation’s north to close, while in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce its southern border, officials and reports said yesterday.
Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, reports from Tajikistan said.
A statement on Monday from Dushanbe said that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon had ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster its border with Afghanistan.
Photo: AP
The Afghan military exodus comes as the Taliban has overrun most districts in Badakhshan Province.
Many of the districts collapsed without a fight, but along the province’s border with Tajikistan, hundreds of Afghan National Security and Defense Forces crossed the border seeking safety.
The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province.
Iran said that it has restricted activities at its consulate in the city.
There has been fighting in Balkh, but the provincial capital has been relatively peaceful.
The consulates of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan have reduced their services, Balkh provincial governor’s spokesman Munir Farhad said yesterday.
Turkey and Russia had closed their consulates and their diplomats had left the city, Farhad said.
Dushanbe said that Afghan troops were being allowed to cross on humanitarian grounds, but the Tajik side is in control of its forces and there was no fighting with Taliban from the Tajik side.
The Taliban march has gained momentum days after the US vacated Bagram Airfield, just 1 hour drive north of the capital, Kabul, and a sure sign that the majority of its troops had left Afghanistan.
The US withdrew from what had been the epicenter of the US-led coalition’s nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
Meanwhile, Moscow also weighed in on Monday, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying there is “heightened concern” over the fighting, but Russia has no plans to send troops to assist its former republic.
“We have repeatedly said many times that after the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, the development of the situation in this country is a matter of our heightened concern,” Peskov said. “We’re monitoring it very closely and are noting that destabilization [of the situation] is taking place, unfortunately.”
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and