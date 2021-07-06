Japan’s ruling coalition on Sunday fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympic Games, which start in less than three weeks.
Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat assembly, took 33 in Sunday’s election, according to data from public broadcaster NHK.
Coalition partner Komeito stayed at 23 seats, with the two falling short of the 64 needed to secure a majority.
Photo: AP
The main national opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party, almost doubled its representation from eight to 15 seats, NHK said.
The results indicate some fragility for the Japanese government as new COVID-19 cases increase, which might prompt the ruling coalition to advance plans for more spending ahead of a general election due by the fall.
“Voters’ distrust of the government’s virus policies was stronger than expected,” Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima said.
“This increases the chances that Suga’s government will press ahead with discussing a large extra budget of as much as ￥30 trillion [US$270 billion] before the general election,” Masujima added.
The persistent impact of the pandemic has caused analysts to rule out a strong economic rebound in the second quarter as restrictions continue to hit the service sector.
The LDP is poised to compile plans for a stimulus package in the summer and pass an extra budget to fund it after the election, the Sankei Shimbun reported.
Suga said that he would accept with humility the failure to garner a majority, telling reporters yesterday that he would analyze the results and prepare for the next election.
The setback for Suga’s coalition came amid an accelerating number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, which have renewed concerns about a potential surge triggered by the Olympic Games, which are due to open on July 23.
Tokyoites First, which had called for the Olympics to be held without spectators to reduce the risk, saw its seats drop from 45 to 31, NHK reported, remaining almost as large as the LDP.
In the last assembly vote in 2017, the LDP lost to what was then an upstart party riding on the coattails of its founder, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
The LDP and Komeito suffered minimal seat losses in a national election a few months later, keeping their strong majority in powerful lower house of parliament.
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to