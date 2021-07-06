Setback for Japanese PM in Tokyo election

Japan’s ruling coalition on Sunday fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympic Games, which start in less than three weeks.

Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat assembly, took 33 in Sunday’s election, according to data from public broadcaster NHK.

Coalition partner Komeito stayed at 23 seats, with the two falling short of the 64 needed to secure a majority.

The main national opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party, almost doubled its representation from eight to 15 seats, NHK said.

The results indicate some fragility for the Japanese government as new COVID-19 cases increase, which might prompt the ruling coalition to advance plans for more spending ahead of a general election due by the fall.

“Voters’ distrust of the government’s virus policies was stronger than expected,” Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima said.

“This increases the chances that Suga’s government will press ahead with discussing a large extra budget of as much as ￥30 trillion [US$270 billion] before the general election,” Masujima added.

The persistent impact of the pandemic has caused analysts to rule out a strong economic rebound in the second quarter as restrictions continue to hit the service sector.

The LDP is poised to compile plans for a stimulus package in the summer and pass an extra budget to fund it after the election, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

Suga said that he would accept with humility the failure to garner a majority, telling reporters yesterday that he would analyze the results and prepare for the next election.

The setback for Suga’s coalition came amid an accelerating number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, which have renewed concerns about a potential surge triggered by the Olympic Games, which are due to open on July 23.

Tokyoites First, which had called for the Olympics to be held without spectators to reduce the risk, saw its seats drop from 45 to 31, NHK reported, remaining almost as large as the LDP.

In the last assembly vote in 2017, the LDP lost to what was then an upstart party riding on the coattails of its founder, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The LDP and Komeito suffered minimal seat losses in a national election a few months later, keeping their strong majority in powerful lower house of parliament.