Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation’s pandemic response leader said yesterday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.
“Due to an increase of three to four times the amount [of oxygen] needed, the distribution has been hampered,” Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.
The government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and would import it if needed, Pandjaitan said at the virtual news conference.
Photo: Bloomberg
This statement comes after Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the government guaranteed oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients on June 26.
At least 63 COVID-19 patients died during treatment at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city since Saturday — 33 of them during the outage of its central liquid oxygen supply, even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during that period, hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan said.
“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” Hermawan said.
The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45am on Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.
Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.
“We need more oxygen supply, but it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The Indonesian Ministry of Health recorded 27,233 new cases with 555 deaths from the virus on Sunday. The country has recorded more than 2.28 million cases, including 60,582 deaths.
The incubation period means the number of people infected would continuously increase through the middle of this month, Pandjaitan said.
“It can increase again in the future if we cannot be disciplined,” he said.
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to