Indonesia seeks more oxygen

DANGEROUSLY LOW: Thirty-three COVID-19 patients died during a central liquid oxygen supply outage at a hospital, as the government seeks to secure supplies

AP, JAKARTA





Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation’s pandemic response leader said yesterday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.

“Due to an increase of three to four times the amount [of oxygen] needed, the distribution has been hampered,” Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

The government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and would import it if needed, Pandjaitan said at the virtual news conference.

People wearing protective masks wait in line to refill oxygen bottles in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

This statement comes after Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the government guaranteed oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients on June 26.

At least 63 COVID-19 patients died during treatment at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city since Saturday — 33 of them during the outage of its central liquid oxygen supply, even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during that period, hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan said.

“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” Hermawan said.

The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45am on Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.

Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.

“We need more oxygen supply, but it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The Indonesian Ministry of Health recorded 27,233 new cases with 555 deaths from the virus on Sunday. The country has recorded more than 2.28 million cases, including 60,582 deaths.

The incubation period means the number of people infected would continuously increase through the middle of this month, Pandjaitan said.

“It can increase again in the future if we cannot be disciplined,” he said.