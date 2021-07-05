ISRAEL
Possible attack probed
Defense officials were on Saturday checking whether Iranian forces were behind a possible attack on a cargo ship under partial Israeli ownership on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, the country’s N12 Television News reported. The crew were not hurt and the ship, possibly hit by a missile, was not badly damaged and continued on its journey after the incident, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within the defense establishment. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported the incident earlier. N12 said the vessel, the Tyndall, was owned by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company, which later said it did not own or manage the CSAV Tyndall.
HAITI
Six killed in plane crash
All six people on board a private plane, including two American missionaries, were killed when the aircraft crashed southwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to media reports and a missionary group. The plane went down on Friday evening en route from an airport in Port-au-Prince to the southern coastal city of Jacmel, typically a short flight, the Miami Herald reported, citing a statement by the National Civil Aviation Office. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The US-based organization Gospel to Haiti on Facebook said that two of its group members, Trent Hostelter, 35, and John Miller, 43, were killed in the crash. The identities of the other four passengers were not immediately released by officials.
SWITZERLAND
UN official to visit Iran
The deputy director-general of the UN’s nuclear watchdog is to travel to Iran next week, sources said on Saturday, against a backdrop of tension over curbs on the agency’s inspections there. Iranian Ambassador to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi announced the visit on Twitter, adding that “the purpose of the visit is in line with routine safeguards activities in the context of the CSA,” referring to one of the agreements under which the International Atomic Energy Agency’s conducts its inspections. “We are in continuous contact,” he added, but there were no pre-planned talks in Tehran. A European diplomatic source confirmed the visit and said it was principally going to be a visit to the Natanz enrichment facility “to check that inspectors have access to the cascades” of centrifuges used for uranium enrichment.
UNITED STATES
Man charged over fireworks
A 27-year-old man was on Saturday charged with illegally transporting tonnes of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday. Seventeen people were hurt — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast. Arturo Ceja III “made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives — including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials — that he transported to his residence in rental vans,” the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Fireworks in California can be sold for as much as four times the price in Nevada, a complaint said. “Ceja told investigators that he bought homemade explosives ... from an individual selling the devices out of the trunk of a Honda,” it said.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,