World News Quick Take

Agencies





ISRAEL

Possible attack probed

Defense officials were on Saturday checking whether Iranian forces were behind a possible attack on a cargo ship under partial Israeli ownership on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, the country’s N12 Television News reported. The crew were not hurt and the ship, possibly hit by a missile, was not badly damaged and continued on its journey after the incident, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within the defense establishment. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported the incident earlier. N12 said the vessel, the Tyndall, was owned by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company, which later said it did not own or manage the CSAV Tyndall.

HAITI

Six killed in plane crash

All six people on board a private plane, including two American missionaries, were killed when the aircraft crashed southwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to media reports and a missionary group. The plane went down on Friday evening en route from an airport in Port-au-Prince to the southern coastal city of Jacmel, typically a short flight, the Miami Herald reported, citing a statement by the National Civil Aviation Office. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The US-based organization Gospel to Haiti on Facebook said that two of its group members, Trent Hostelter, 35, and John Miller, 43, were killed in the crash. The identities of the other four passengers were not immediately released by officials.

SWITZERLAND

UN official to visit Iran

The deputy director-general of the UN’s nuclear watchdog is to travel to Iran next week, sources said on Saturday, against a backdrop of tension over curbs on the agency’s inspections there. Iranian Ambassador to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi announced the visit on Twitter, adding that “the purpose of the visit is in line with routine safeguards activities in the context of the CSA,” referring to one of the agreements under which the International Atomic Energy Agency’s conducts its inspections. “We are in continuous contact,” he added, but there were no pre-planned talks in Tehran. A European diplomatic source confirmed the visit and said it was principally going to be a visit to the Natanz enrichment facility “to check that inspectors have access to the cascades” of centrifuges used for uranium enrichment.

UNITED STATES

Man charged over fireworks

A 27-year-old man was on Saturday charged with illegally transporting tonnes of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday. Seventeen people were hurt — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast. Arturo Ceja III “made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives — including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials — that he transported to his residence in rental vans,” the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Fireworks in California can be sold for as much as four times the price in Nevada, a complaint said. “Ceja told investigators that he bought homemade explosives ... from an individual selling the devices out of the trunk of a Honda,” it said.