Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the EU’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future.
Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Some fear that new legislation introduced by the two countries could undermine democratic standards and the independence of the judiciary.
On Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing Slovenian government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.
For Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa — who leads the Alpine nation of just 2 million people nestled between Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy — Slovenia is a misunderstood victim of “double standards,” sometimes at the hands of the EU’s increasingly powerful executive branch, the European Commission.
“We are not a colony. We are not a second-class member of the European Union,” Jansa told foreign reporters on Friday.
His remarks highlighted the growing tensions between newer EU members from central and eastern Europe and the founding states from the continent’s west.
“The EU brings together countries with different traditions, with different cultures. There are differences that need to be taken into account and respected,” he said, during an exchange that lasted well over an hour.
Pressure has mounted on Jansa’s government as it prepared for its EU presidency, which is largely about acting as an “honest broker” to find consensus among the 27 nations and ensure the smooth adoption of policies ranging from the environment to migration.
Protests in the capital, Ljubljana, have become routine. In late May, about 20,000 people gathered in a central square to demand that the government step down.
Jansa is accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian in ways similar to those of his ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Critics have said Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media, spurred hate speech and mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked about his attitude toward “illiberal democracies” like those in Hungary and Poland, the 62-year-old former journalist replied: “For me, all of these mainstream political orientations are equal, and equally legitimate.”
“I cannot agree to the division between liberal and illiberal democracy. Democracy is democracy,” Jansa said, before going on to give a favorable account of Orban and what he has done for Hungary.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,