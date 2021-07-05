Slovenia’s term at EU’s helm raises specter of internal divisions in bloc

AP, KRANJ, Slovenia





Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the EU’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future.

Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Some fear that new legislation introduced by the two countries could undermine democratic standards and the independence of the judiciary.

On Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing Slovenian government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

For Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa — who leads the Alpine nation of just 2 million people nestled between Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy — Slovenia is a misunderstood victim of “double standards,” sometimes at the hands of the EU’s increasingly powerful executive branch, the European Commission.

“We are not a colony. We are not a second-class member of the European Union,” Jansa told foreign reporters on Friday.

His remarks highlighted the growing tensions between newer EU members from central and eastern Europe and the founding states from the continent’s west.

“The EU brings together countries with different traditions, with different cultures. There are differences that need to be taken into account and respected,” he said, during an exchange that lasted well over an hour.

Pressure has mounted on Jansa’s government as it prepared for its EU presidency, which is largely about acting as an “honest broker” to find consensus among the 27 nations and ensure the smooth adoption of policies ranging from the environment to migration.

Protests in the capital, Ljubljana, have become routine. In late May, about 20,000 people gathered in a central square to demand that the government step down.

Jansa is accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian in ways similar to those of his ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Critics have said Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media, spurred hate speech and mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about his attitude toward “illiberal democracies” like those in Hungary and Poland, the 62-year-old former journalist replied: “For me, all of these mainstream political orientations are equal, and equally legitimate.”

“I cannot agree to the division between liberal and illiberal democracy. Democracy is democracy,” Jansa said, before going on to give a favorable account of Orban and what he has done for Hungary.