China bill delayed in US House amid partisan wrangling

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee is to resume work later this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, after two days of debate on the measure.

A spokesman said on Friday that the panel would consider its consideration of the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or EAGLE Act, on July 12 after marathon discussion of the measure on Wednesday and Thursday, but no vote.

The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US Congress, which is narrowly controlled by US President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats.

The US Capitol is pictured in Washington on March 26 last year. Photo: AFP

However, the two parties disagree on how best to deal with Beijing. While the US Senate passed sweeping legislation with bipartisan support early last month, the full House has yet to finalize or vote on a comprehensive bill.

During the marathon discussion of the bill, which ended well after midnight on Wednesday and then stretched into Thursday evening, members of the panel offered about 100 amendments to the legislation, which was written by the committee’s Democratic chairman, US Representative Gregory Meeks.

Among other things, committee Republicans — who said before the meeting they would not support the bill — objected to provisions authorizing funding for climate initiatives.

They also said it was too much of a “messaging bill,” focused more on ordering reports than changing policy, a criticism Democrats dispute.