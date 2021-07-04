Hurricane Elsa yesterday raced toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.
The Category 1 storm was about 635km east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, and was moving west-northwest at 46kph. It had maximum sustained winds of 130kph, with the hurricane expected to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf of Mexico or up the Atlantic coast of the US.
Photo: AP
In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people about the hurricane and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.
“The whole country is threatened by this hurricane,” the Haitian Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “Make every effort to escape before it’s too late.”
Haiti is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation.
A hurricane warning was issued for Jamaica and from the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, to Punta Palenque in the Dominican Republic.
A hurricane watch was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba. Some of those provinces have reported a high number of COVID-19 infections, raising concerns that the storm could force large groups of people to seek shelter together.
In the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, authorities opened more than 2,400 shelters as forecasters warned of heavy rains starting yesterday before dawn.
Elsa was forecast to brush past the southernmost point of Hispaniola by early yesterday afternoon and then take aim at communities in southern Haiti.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,