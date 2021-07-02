World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Delta cases mount: NSW

With state capital Sydney in the middle of a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, New South Wales (NSW) authorities said that half of yesterday’s 24 cases had spent time in the community when infectious. “[This] is a cause of concern. That is what we will be looking at in the next few days and beyond as a measure of our success,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring lockdown orders and “going about their business,” Berejiklian said.

THAILAND

Tourists return to Phuket

The first international travelers yesterday touched down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket. The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called “Phuket sandbox” — a model that allows vaccinated travelers to visit without quarantine. Yesterday, 249 passengers on flights from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Singapore were expected to land on the island. The first 25 travelers arrived on an Etihad Airways flight before noon and underwent screening procedures. The launch of scheme comes as the kingdom grapples with its worst-ever COVID-19 wave and the worrying detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.

MYANMAR

Army dislikes ‘junta’ label

The military authorities on Wednesday threatened to take legal action against foreign news organizations that describe them as a “junta” and their seizure of power in February as a “coup d’etat.” Many publications have used the terms to describe the army-led State Administration Council and the overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military-controlled Ministry of Information published the warning in its Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. “Some foreign news agencies were warned not to further apply the usage of military council/military junta/junta for the government in the future,” the statement said. “Action will be taken against them under the existing laws if they apply wrong usages.”

UNITED STATES

Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Former US secretaryof defense Donald Rumsfeld, who led the nation into war in Afghanistan and Iraq under then-US president George W. Bush, has died at the age of 88 in New Mexico, his family said on Wednesday. Bush mourned Rumsfeld as a “very good man.” “A man of intelligence, integrity and almost inexhaustible energy, he never paled before tough decisions, and never flinched from responsibility,” Bush said. “We mourn an exemplary public servant.”

UNITED KINGDOM

More eaten in lockdown

New research has put some alarming figures on what has been self-evident to many Britons for months: People have been eating more during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that people consumed 15 percent more calories than normal in May last year, and that consumption remained 10 percent higher on average during the second half of the year. The research group analyzed millions of food and drink purchases from stores, restaurants and takeout providers. “The huge changes in where people work, eat and socialize over the past year have led to a significant rise in calorie intake,” said Kate Smith, IFS associate director and author of the research published yesterday. “Ninety percent of households increased their calorie intake.”