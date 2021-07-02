AUSTRALIA
Delta cases mount: NSW
With state capital Sydney in the middle of a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, New South Wales (NSW) authorities said that half of yesterday’s 24 cases had spent time in the community when infectious. “[This] is a cause of concern. That is what we will be looking at in the next few days and beyond as a measure of our success,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring lockdown orders and “going about their business,” Berejiklian said.
THAILAND
Tourists return to Phuket
The first international travelers yesterday touched down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket. The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called “Phuket sandbox” — a model that allows vaccinated travelers to visit without quarantine. Yesterday, 249 passengers on flights from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Singapore were expected to land on the island. The first 25 travelers arrived on an Etihad Airways flight before noon and underwent screening procedures. The launch of scheme comes as the kingdom grapples with its worst-ever COVID-19 wave and the worrying detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.
MYANMAR
Army dislikes ‘junta’ label
The military authorities on Wednesday threatened to take legal action against foreign news organizations that describe them as a “junta” and their seizure of power in February as a “coup d’etat.” Many publications have used the terms to describe the army-led State Administration Council and the overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military-controlled Ministry of Information published the warning in its Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. “Some foreign news agencies were warned not to further apply the usage of military council/military junta/junta for the government in the future,” the statement said. “Action will be taken against them under the existing laws if they apply wrong usages.”
UNITED STATES
Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Former US secretaryof defense Donald Rumsfeld, who led the nation into war in Afghanistan and Iraq under then-US president George W. Bush, has died at the age of 88 in New Mexico, his family said on Wednesday. Bush mourned Rumsfeld as a “very good man.” “A man of intelligence, integrity and almost inexhaustible energy, he never paled before tough decisions, and never flinched from responsibility,” Bush said. “We mourn an exemplary public servant.”
UNITED KINGDOM
More eaten in lockdown
New research has put some alarming figures on what has been self-evident to many Britons for months: People have been eating more during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that people consumed 15 percent more calories than normal in May last year, and that consumption remained 10 percent higher on average during the second half of the year. The research group analyzed millions of food and drink purchases from stores, restaurants and takeout providers. “The huge changes in where people work, eat and socialize over the past year have led to a significant rise in calorie intake,” said Kate Smith, IFS associate director and author of the research published yesterday. “Ninety percent of households increased their calorie intake.”
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic