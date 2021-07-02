Spanish start-up prints out 3D vegetarian ‘steaks’

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain





As demand for plant-based alternatives to meat rises, Barcelona, Spain-based start-up Novameat is using its 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian “steaks” that it hopes will reach consumers next year.

Novameat plans to sell its “steaks” directly to individuals and businesses, such as restaurants, interested in producing plant-based meat, business development manager Alexandre Campos said on Tuesday.

The company, which developed its technology in 2018, was showcasing its latest 3D printer produced food at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress.

A piece of meat is printed with a 3D printer by Novameat during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“It didn’t have the feeling of a traditional steak, but I was positively surprised because I did not expect that the texture would be so well achieved,” Ferran Gregori said, after trying one of the “steaks” printed at Novameat’s stand at the world’s largest telecom trade show.

The company uses 3D technology to test recipes, introducing ingredients through capsules because it is a cheaper process than mass production, Campos said.

Once a model is considered successful, it could then be produced on a larger scale in bigger machines not using 3D technology, manufacturing up to 500kg of fake meat per hour, he added.

A person cuts a piece of meat printed with a 3D printer by Novameat during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Campos said the start-up’s aim had been to recreate the muscle fibers of animal meat by using plant-based ingredients.

Campos forecast that the plant-based industry would continue to grow by a double-digit percentage.

The firm said it was also producing the fake meat for environmental reasons.

“[We seek to] replace animal meat for something that is better for the planet, ourselves and animals,” Campos said.