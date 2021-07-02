Radar finds more graves in Canada

AFP, OTTAWA





Another 182 unmarked graves were on Wednesday discovered at a third former Aboriginal residential school in Canada as two Catholic churches went up in flames, with anger mounting over a mushrooming abuse scandal.

Using ground-penetrating radar mapping, experts located what are believed to be the remains of pupils aged seven to 15 at the former St Eugene’s Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia, the Lower Kootenay community said.

Some of the graves are as shallow as 0.9m to 1.2m, it said.

They are believed to be the remains of members of the Ktunaxa community, which includes the Lower Kootenay and neighboring Aboriginal communities.

The Catholic Church operated the school on behalf of the federal government from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The grim development follows the discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval, Saskatchewan, last week.

At a news conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that these “horrific discoveries” have forced Canadians “to reflect on the historic and ongoing injustices that Indigenous peoples have faced.”

He urged all to participate in reconciliation, while denouncing vandalism and arson of churches across the country.