Another 182 unmarked graves were on Wednesday discovered at a third former Aboriginal residential school in Canada as two Catholic churches went up in flames, with anger mounting over a mushrooming abuse scandal.
Using ground-penetrating radar mapping, experts located what are believed to be the remains of pupils aged seven to 15 at the former St Eugene’s Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia, the Lower Kootenay community said.
Some of the graves are as shallow as 0.9m to 1.2m, it said.
They are believed to be the remains of members of the Ktunaxa community, which includes the Lower Kootenay and neighboring Aboriginal communities.
The Catholic Church operated the school on behalf of the federal government from 1912 until the early 1970s.
The grim development follows the discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval, Saskatchewan, last week.
At a news conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that these “horrific discoveries” have forced Canadians “to reflect on the historic and ongoing injustices that Indigenous peoples have faced.”
He urged all to participate in reconciliation, while denouncing vandalism and arson of churches across the country.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic