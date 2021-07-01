Report says carbon removal efforts will not meet agreement

Reuters, LONDON





Projects in development will remove only a fraction of the amount of carbon dioxide from the air that needs extracting by 2025 to meet Paris climate targets, a report said yesterday.

More than 190 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, which is designed to limit global warming to 1.5°C, but even with pledges of big reductions in emissions, many scientists say that removal technologies will be needed to meet the goal.

“Without action to deliver 1 gigatonne of negative emissions globally by 2025, keeping global warming within the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C cannot be achieved,” the Coalition for Negative Emissions and consultancy firm McKinsey wrote in the report.

Countries need to remove 1 billion tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by 2025 if the Paris target is to be met, and more than 1 billion tonnes annually thereafter, the report said.

The current pipeline of projects in development could remove only about 150 million tonnes by 2025, well short of what is needed, the report said.

Negative emission projects include bioenergy with technology to capture and storage carbon emissions, technology to directly capture and store emissions from the air, and natural climate solutions, such as afforestation.

Removal technology is expensive and while many countries have initiatives to put a price on emissions, the prices are far too low to incentivize new projects.

Scaling up the technology would lead to lower costs, with a likely average cost of ￡30 to ￡100 (US$41 to US$138) per tonne of carbon dioxide removed by 2050.

Will Gardiner, chief executive officer of coalition member Drax, which is seeking to develop an emissions-negative power plant using biomass and carbon capture, said that countries could help to pay for the technology by awarding tax credits for each tonne of carbon removed.

Other members of the coalition, which includes more than 20 companies, investors and trade associations, include Bank of America and the Confederation of British Industry.