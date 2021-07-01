Projects in development will remove only a fraction of the amount of carbon dioxide from the air that needs extracting by 2025 to meet Paris climate targets, a report said yesterday.
More than 190 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, which is designed to limit global warming to 1.5°C, but even with pledges of big reductions in emissions, many scientists say that removal technologies will be needed to meet the goal.
“Without action to deliver 1 gigatonne of negative emissions globally by 2025, keeping global warming within the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C cannot be achieved,” the Coalition for Negative Emissions and consultancy firm McKinsey wrote in the report.
Countries need to remove 1 billion tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by 2025 if the Paris target is to be met, and more than 1 billion tonnes annually thereafter, the report said.
The current pipeline of projects in development could remove only about 150 million tonnes by 2025, well short of what is needed, the report said.
Negative emission projects include bioenergy with technology to capture and storage carbon emissions, technology to directly capture and store emissions from the air, and natural climate solutions, such as afforestation.
Removal technology is expensive and while many countries have initiatives to put a price on emissions, the prices are far too low to incentivize new projects.
Scaling up the technology would lead to lower costs, with a likely average cost of ￡30 to ￡100 (US$41 to US$138) per tonne of carbon dioxide removed by 2050.
Will Gardiner, chief executive officer of coalition member Drax, which is seeking to develop an emissions-negative power plant using biomass and carbon capture, said that countries could help to pay for the technology by awarding tax credits for each tonne of carbon removed.
Other members of the coalition, which includes more than 20 companies, investors and trade associations, include Bank of America and the Confederation of British Industry.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic