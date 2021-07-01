Salmon farming in Norway moves indoors

Hundreds of thousands of salmon swim against the current in southeast Norway in massive indoor tanks away from the nearest river as the industry increasingly embraces land-based facilities.

The fish live in two gigantic pools inside an inconspicuous industrial building in Fredrikstad owned by a company that plans to raise salmon in similar settings even further afield, in the US.

By raising the salmon on land, the industry is attempting to move away from the river or sea cages that have invited criticism over a slew of issues.

A worker sprays facilities at the Fredrikstad Seafoods salmon farm in Norway on June 10. Photo: AFP

The problems run from costly mass escapes to fish infected with sea lice treated with chemicals to mounds of feces and feed piling up on the seabed below the farms.

“At sea, you depend on the almighty for many things. In a land-based farm, we are suddenly the all-powerful one,” Fredrikstad Seafoods general manager Roger Fredriksen told reporters.

“Here we control everything: temperature, oxygen, pH, carbon dioxide,” he said as he gave a tour of Norway’s first land-based salmon farm, which opened in 2019.

Pumped from the nearby mouth of Norway’s largest river, the salt water that feeds the facility is treated with UV light to eliminate viruses and bacteria, and afterward it is cycled and filtered through a loop for repeated use.

Under a faint blue light, designed to trigger their appetite, the salmon swim day and night as they are fed food pellets from an overhead dispenser.

When they reach between 4kg and 5kg, they are harvested.

“The fish have a very firm consistency,” said veterinarian Sandra Ledang, head of production at the adjacent abattoir. “That’s because it swims against the current all its life, from the moment it arrives in our facilities until it is slaughtered. It exercises absolutely every day.”

As populations are expected to increase, with almost 10 billion mouths to feed by 2050, food production needs to be optimized.

While salmon, which is rich in protein, is still a luxury in many places, it is finding new customers among the growing middle class, particularly in Asia.

However, production costs are still higher, and land-based salmon farming is considered more as a complement than a substitute for sea or river-based farming.

The Compassion in World Farming non-governmental organization, which campaigns against intensive factory farming, said that the quest for profits will come at the expense of animal welfare.

“We estimate that the minimum density necessary for profitability is 50kg per cubic meter of water,” said Lucille Bellegarde, who is in charge of agri-food affairs for the French branch of the organization.

She said that the “average density found in existing systems is more like 80kg per cubic meter.”

Fredriksen said that these fears are misguided, as his farm cares about the welfare of the salmon.

“If the fish are not happy, they don’t grow,” he said.