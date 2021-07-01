Hundreds of thousands of salmon swim against the current in southeast Norway in massive indoor tanks away from the nearest river as the industry increasingly embraces land-based facilities.
The fish live in two gigantic pools inside an inconspicuous industrial building in Fredrikstad owned by a company that plans to raise salmon in similar settings even further afield, in the US.
By raising the salmon on land, the industry is attempting to move away from the river or sea cages that have invited criticism over a slew of issues.
Photo: AFP
The problems run from costly mass escapes to fish infected with sea lice treated with chemicals to mounds of feces and feed piling up on the seabed below the farms.
“At sea, you depend on the almighty for many things. In a land-based farm, we are suddenly the all-powerful one,” Fredrikstad Seafoods general manager Roger Fredriksen told reporters.
“Here we control everything: temperature, oxygen, pH, carbon dioxide,” he said as he gave a tour of Norway’s first land-based salmon farm, which opened in 2019.
Pumped from the nearby mouth of Norway’s largest river, the salt water that feeds the facility is treated with UV light to eliminate viruses and bacteria, and afterward it is cycled and filtered through a loop for repeated use.
Under a faint blue light, designed to trigger their appetite, the salmon swim day and night as they are fed food pellets from an overhead dispenser.
When they reach between 4kg and 5kg, they are harvested.
“The fish have a very firm consistency,” said veterinarian Sandra Ledang, head of production at the adjacent abattoir. “That’s because it swims against the current all its life, from the moment it arrives in our facilities until it is slaughtered. It exercises absolutely every day.”
As populations are expected to increase, with almost 10 billion mouths to feed by 2050, food production needs to be optimized.
While salmon, which is rich in protein, is still a luxury in many places, it is finding new customers among the growing middle class, particularly in Asia.
However, production costs are still higher, and land-based salmon farming is considered more as a complement than a substitute for sea or river-based farming.
The Compassion in World Farming non-governmental organization, which campaigns against intensive factory farming, said that the quest for profits will come at the expense of animal welfare.
“We estimate that the minimum density necessary for profitability is 50kg per cubic meter of water,” said Lucille Bellegarde, who is in charge of agri-food affairs for the French branch of the organization.
She said that the “average density found in existing systems is more like 80kg per cubic meter.”
Fredriksen said that these fears are misguided, as his farm cares about the welfare of the salmon.
“If the fish are not happy, they don’t grow,” he said.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic