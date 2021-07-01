Colombia’s military has seized 6 tonnes of cocaine from guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in a jungle region in the southeast of the country, Colombian Minister of Defense Diego Molano said on Tuesday.
The cocaine was seized in an operation in the rural municipality of Samaniego in Colombia’s Narino Province, close to the Pacific coast.
“This strike is to the detriment of the finances of this group,” Molano said in a statement to journalists, adding that the drugs were seized from a complex that supplies the ELN with monthly profits of US$8 million.
Despite decades fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains one of the world’s top producers of cocaine and faces constant pressure from the US to reduce crops and production of the drug, which has long financed Colombia’s internal armed conflict.
The area occupied by coca crops — the main ingredient in cocaine — in Colombia expanded to 245,000 hectares at the end of last year, while cocaine production capacity rose to 1,010 tonnes a year, the US Office of National Drug Control Policy said last week.
Colombia’s security forces last year destroyed about 130,000 hectares of coca and confiscated about 505 tonnes of cocaine.
The ELN is estimated to have about 2,500 combatants and has fought the Colombian government since its 1964 founding by Roman Catholic priests.
The rebel group, which is accused of financing itself with kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal mining, has failed to reach a peace deal to end its part in Colombia’s conflict due to its diffuse chain of command.
The ELN’s top leaders deny that the group is involved in drug trafficking, which they say is a government strategy to discredit them.
