Sudden deaths in Vancouver linked to heat

RECORD TEMPERATURES: A police sergeant said the city has never had heat like this and people are dying because of it, while police resources are stretched thin

AP, VANCOUVER





A heat wave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden-death calls received by police in the Vancouver area, authorities said on Tuesday.

Corporal Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the detachment responded to 25 sudden-death calls in a 24-hour period starting on Monday.

The deaths are still under investigation and many of the deceased were elderly, Kalanj said.

A German pincer named Venus swims in a fountain in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Temperatures in the Vancouver area reached just under 32°C on Monday, but the humidity made it feel close to 40°C in areas that are not near water, Environment Canada said.

The record-breaking heat wave was expected to ease over parts of British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories by yesterday, but any reprieve for the Prairie provinces is further off.

In Vancouver, the police department said it had redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call emergency services only if the need was urgent, because heat-related deaths had depleted frontline resources and delayed response times.

“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Sergeant Steve Addison said in a news release. “Our officers are stretched thin, but we’re still doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

As of mid-afternoon on Tuesday, police had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began on Friday last week, Addison said.

“The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat,” he said, adding that on a typical day, Vancouver police respond to between three and four sudden-death calls.

British Columbia Hotel Association chief executive officer Ingrid Jarrett said that residents in parts of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and the Okanagan region have been booking air-conditioned rooms so they can continue working and also get some sleep.

Environment Canada said that the weather system shattered 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Northwest Territories on Monday.

Those records include a new Canadian high temperature of 47.9°C set in Lytton, British Columbia, smashing the previous record of 46.6°C set in the same village a day earlier.