France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday adopted a law that is to allow single women and lesbians access to medically assisted reproduction.
The bioethics law, presented by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, was approved by the French National Assembly in a 326-115 vote.
The law is to expand access to fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization (IVF), currently reserved only for infertile heterosexual couples.
In France, fertility treatments are provided by the government — and this would now also include lesbian couples and single women.
Armel Balogog, a journalist, welcomed the new law.
“Let me tell you how much it means for me to live in a country where I can legally have a child with the woman I love,” Balogog wrote on Twitter after the vote.
Balogog wrote that she only regrets transgender people were “forgotten” by the law.
The law did not meet demands that transgender people be allowed to donate sperm for use in fertility procedures.
French Minister of Health Olivier Veran said that authorities are getting ready to apply the new law as quickly as possible.
The vote marks the end of a protracted, two-year debate in parliament.
The majority in the French Senate repeatedly rejected the measure, but the lower house of parliament, where Macron’s party has a majority, has the final say.
French LGBT rights groups lobbied for the measure after France legalized same-sex marriage under then-French president Francois Hollande, following months of protests against the plans.
Inter-LGBT association spokesman Matthieu Gatipon welcomed the conclusion of “long-awaited progress.”
“We are satisfied that this is getting done ... but this has been a painful birth,” he said, expressing frustration that it took so long to get to the final vote of the law.
Gatipon said it has been hard on French women who had to delay for years their plans to have a baby, and others who had to pay expensive fees to go abroad to countries where such procedures are available.
The new law does not address France’s ban on surrogacy arrangements.
