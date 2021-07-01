US army ‘days away’ from Afghanistan withdrawal

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by US President Joe Biden to end the US’ longest war, US officials said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The withdrawal of personnel and equipment from Afghanistan would not include forces that are to remain to protect diplomats at the US embassy and potentially assist securing Kabul airport.

US officials have said that the embassy presence could be about 650 troops.

Men who are against the Taliban guard a checkpoint in the Ghorband District of Parwan Province, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The US military stopped publicly detailing the pace of its withdrawal early last month, when it was more than 50 percent complete.

The disclosure of the brisk pace of the US withdrawal comes as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country.

The Pentagon estimates that the Taliban control 81 of the country’s 419 district centers.

Meanwhile, peace talks in Qatar have failed to make significant progress.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon said that the US withdrawal would not necessarily signify the end of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, but referred further queries to NATO.

The withdraw of US-led NATO forces has raised concerns that the country could erupt into a full-scale civil war, potentially providing al-Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on the US and other targets.

A UN report in January said that there were as many as 500 al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban maintained a close relationship with the Islamist extremist group.

The Taliban denies that al-Qaeda has a presence in Afghanistan.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin yesterday was expected to meet his Germany counterpart at the Pentagon. Germany, which had the second-largest contingent of troops in Afghanistan after the US, announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its withdrawal.

It was unclear whether the pace of the US withdrawal would still allow first for a planned evacuation of thousands of vulnerable Afghan interpreters and their families, something that had been expected before the US pullout.