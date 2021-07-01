In a historic ruling, South Africa’s top court on Tuesday handed former South African president Jacob Zuma a 15-month jail term for “egregious” contempt of court after he refused to appear before graft investigators.
Zuma was told to turn himself in within five days, or police would be ordered to arrest him and take him to jail.
The scathing ruling sets a precedent for South Africa — and a benchmark for the continent — by jailing a former head of state for failing to respond to a corruption probe.
Photo: Reuters
“Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court,” South African Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe said.
“No person is above the law,” she said, decrying Zuma’s “egregious affront on judicial integrity, the rule of law and the constitution.”
Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plunder of state coffers during his nine years in office, which ended calamitously in February 2018 when the ruling African National Congress (ANC) forced him out.
Before he left office, he responded to mounting pressure and set up an investigative commission, headed by South African Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The commission hailed the verdict, saying that the sentence sends an “important message” that there are “serious consequences for anyone who defies summonses and orders of courts ... no matter what the person’s status is in society.”
The panel has encountered years of resistance from Zuma.
He only testified once, in July 2019, before staging a walkout days later and accusing Zondo of bias.
He then ignored several invitations to reappear, in some cases citing medical reasons and preparations for another corruption trial.
He presented himself again briefly in November last year, but left before questioning and then ignored a court order to return to face the panel, forcing an exasperated Zondo to ask the court to intervene for contempt.
“This kind of recalcitrance and defiance is unlawful and will be punished,” Khampepe said.
“I am left with no option, but to commit Mr Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message... The rule of law and the administration of justice prevails,” she added.
Khampepe said that Zuma, as a former South African president, was aware of the law, yet placed himself “in blatant violation” of a court order, before declaring “an unsuspended” 15-month prison sentence.
She ordered Zuma to hand himself over to the police in Johannesburg or in Nkandla, a rural town in southeastern Kwa-Zulu Natal Province where he has a home, within five calendar days.
If he fails to turn himself in, police “must within three calendar days of the expiry stipulated of the period” take all steps to make sure he “is delivered to a correctional center” to start the sentence, she said.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic