High numbers of Chinese students at Australian universities have created an environment of self-
censorship, with lecturers avoiding criticism of Beijing and Chinese students staying silent in fear of harassment, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday.
Some parents in mainland China had been questioned by Chinese police about the activities of students in Australia and Hong Kong police had questioned a returning student about pro-democracy activities, the group said in a report.
Photo: Reuters
Self-censorship has worsened as universities have adopted online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese students joining class from behind China’s “Great Firewall” system of Internet censorship, the group said.
The trend compromised the academic freedom of all students in the class, said the report’s author, Sophie McNeill.
“It erodes Australia’s academic freedom,” she said.
Photo: AP
In one example, an online course removed references to the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, she said.
Responding to the report, Universities Australia, a peak body for the sector, said universities are committed to academic freedom, and urged “any student or staff member to go straight to their university if they are being coerced or intimidated.”
The report raised “deeply concerning issues,” Australian Minister for Education and Youth Alan Tudge said, adding that the government would take advice from a parliamentary committee on intelligence and security.
“Any interference on our campuses by foreign entities cannot be tolerated,” he said in a statement.
In response, the Chinese embassy in Canberra said: “Human Rights Watch has decayed into a political tool for the West to attack and smear developing countries. It is always biased on China.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 percent of all international students in Australia were from China, or 10 percent of all university students. Almost one-third of university sector revenue was generated from international student fees.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 24 students with “pro-democracy” views attending Australian universities, of whom 11 were from mainland China and 13 from Hong Kong. It also interviewed 22 academics.
The rights group verified three cases where family in China had been warned by police over a student’s activity in Australia.
“If you protest against CCP abroad, they will find people you love to make you pay. Even if you are in Australia,” a student not identified in the report told Human Rights Watch, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
The student, who said he had posted “anti-government” material on Twitter, said Chinese police had issued his parents with an official warning last year.
A student from Hong Kong filed a report with Australian police after four men in masks and speaking Mandarin appeared outside his house and chased him with sticks after he spoke at a democracy rally. The student slept in his car then moved house after the incident. He is seeking asylum in Australia.
Threats by patriotic Chinese classmates, including exposing address details online and threats to report a student’s anti-China views to the embassy, were more common, the report said.
Human Rights Watch said that more than half of students who experienced intimidation did not report it to their universities.
“They believed their universities cared more about maintaining relationships with the Chinese government and not alienating the students who were supportive of the CCP,” McNeill said.
Half of academics interviewed by Human Rights Watch said they self-censored in the classroom, the report said.
