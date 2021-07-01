COVID-19: N Korean officials sacked after COVID-19 incident

‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said

AFP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world.

It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO.

However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Officials had neglected their duties and caused a “crucial” incident, “creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences,” Kim told a politburo meeting, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

It did not specify any details of what had happened.

However, Kim added that cadres’ “lack of ability and irresponsibility” had hindered important work, accusing them of “self-protectionism and passiveness.”

The impoverished country’s ramshackle health system and lack of medical supplies would leave it struggling to cope with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Members of the presidium of the politburo — the highest decisionmaking body of the Workers’ Party of Korea — and the politburo were recalled and new ones named at the meeting on Tuesday, the KCNA reported, adding that government officials were “transferred and appointed.”

The KCNA dispatch “basically means North Korea has confirmed cases,” defector-turned-researcher Ahn Chan-il told reporters.

“The fact that the politburo discussed this, and that the KCNA reported about it, signals Pyongyang is probably in need of international aid,” he said. “Otherwise they would not have done this as it inevitably involves acknowledging the regime’s own failure in its anti-epidemic efforts.”

Park Won-gon of Ewha Womans University in Seoul said that the meeting’s attendance was unusually large and said the reference to “grave consequences” meant it was “possible” that the North had confirmed cases.

“It does look like Pyongyang is going through something serious that’s related to COVID-19,” he added.

Ever since the pandemic began, North Korean state media have highlighted anti-coronavirus measures, and officials have exhorted citizens to remain vigilant.

At a military parade in October last year, Kim tearfully thanked his people for their efforts and said the North had not seen a single case of the “evil virus,” although analysts have long doubted the assertion.

Pyongyang’s coronavirus defense has come at a high price.

Its self-imposed and strictly enforced blockade has left it more isolated than ever: Trade with Beijing — its economic lifeline — slowed to a trickle, while all international aid workers have left.

Several UN relief groups confirmed to reporters that the Needs and Priorities document — a key report that summarizes the humanitarian situation in the country and forms the basis of UN appeals — would not be published this year.

Pyongyang last month admitted that it was tackling a food crisis, sounding the alarm in a nation with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself.