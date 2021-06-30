World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

COVID-19 curbs extended

President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until the middle of next month, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement yesterday. Infections in the National Capital Region (NCR), home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the nation scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines. Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in the NCR and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at up to 40 percent capacity. However, 21 cities and provinces outside the NCR remain under tighter measures to contain the virus.

CHINA

Squid fishing suspended

The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday announced a temporary ban on Chinese fishing fleet — the world’s biggest — from catching squid in parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans after overfishing pushed populations to the brink of collapse. The nation reels in as much as 70 percent of the global squid catch, and its vessels sail as far as west Africa and Latin America to sate the nation’s growing appetite for seafood. However, Chinese vessels are to suspend operations in major global squid spawning grounds in the southwest Atlantic near Argentina from tomorrow until Sept. 30, and parts of the Pacific from September to November, the ministry said. The ban follows an international backlash against the nation’s giant overseas fleet, with claims that they are overfishing and damaging fragile marine ecosystems.

JAPAN

‘Black Widow’ loses appeal

A Japanese woman dubbed the “Black Widow” who used cyanide to kill her elderly lovers yesterday lost her final appeal against the death sentence, local media said. Chisako Kakehi, 74, was sentenced to death by hanging in 2017 for the murder of three men — including a husband and the attempted murder of another. Two years ago, a high court dismissed an appeal by the serial killer who pocketed millions in insurance payouts and inheritance, drawing comparisons in the media with the spider that poisons its mate after copulation. Supreme Court presiding judge Yuko Miyazaki yesterday said “the death sentence is unavoidable,” because Kakehi’s “criminal responsibility is extremely grave,” public broadcaster NHK reported.

RUSSIA

Crimean air defense tested

Moscow tested the readiness of its air defense systems in Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency reported yesterday. Interfax cited the Black Sea fleet as saying it had deployed about 20 warplanes and helicopters, including Su-24M bombers, as well as S-400 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems in the readiness tests. “The Black Sea Fleet is doing a number of things to monitor the actions of ships from NATO and other countries taking part in Sea Breeze 2021,” Interfax quoted the National Defense Management Center as saying in a separate statement. Moscow called for the Sea Breeze military exercises to be canceled before they began on Monday, and the Ministry of Defense has said it would react if necessary to protect national security.