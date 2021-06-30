COVID-19: Video shows chief UK medical officer being harassed

The Guardian





Footage has emerged online apparently showing Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty being accosted in public, with the vaccine minister calling for the “thugs” to face charges.

The video, which has been shared on social media, seems to show Whitty struggling to get away as the people filming in selfie mode appear to manhandle him.

“This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant,” British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty walks past the British Department of Health and Social Care in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James’ Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken. We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated,” the Metropolitan Police said.

In the video, Whitty manages to duck his head under an arm of the men who are holding on to him. As he tries to walk away a man can be heard saying: “Just one photo, please,” while another says: “One photo mate.”

They then pull him back toward them putting their arms around him as he again attempts to get away.

It is not the first time that Whitty has faced harassment.

Earlier this month he was followed down a street by a prominent anti-vaccine activist who yelled at him for being a “liar.”

In February, he was also called a “liar” multiple times while waiting for a takeaway lunch at a street food stall, sparking condemnation when the footage emerged.

Last week, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam was confronted in the street outside the British Ministry of Defence building by an anti-vaccine activist who accused him of poisoning former British secretary of state for health and social care Matt Hancock.