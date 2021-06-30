Footage has emerged online apparently showing Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty being accosted in public, with the vaccine minister calling for the “thugs” to face charges.
The video, which has been shared on social media, seems to show Whitty struggling to get away as the people filming in selfie mode appear to manhandle him.
“This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant,” British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James’ Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken. We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated,” the Metropolitan Police said.
In the video, Whitty manages to duck his head under an arm of the men who are holding on to him. As he tries to walk away a man can be heard saying: “Just one photo, please,” while another says: “One photo mate.”
They then pull him back toward them putting their arms around him as he again attempts to get away.
It is not the first time that Whitty has faced harassment.
Earlier this month he was followed down a street by a prominent anti-vaccine activist who yelled at him for being a “liar.”
In February, he was also called a “liar” multiple times while waiting for a takeaway lunch at a street food stall, sparking condemnation when the footage emerged.
Last week, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam was confronted in the street outside the British Ministry of Defence building by an anti-vaccine activist who accused him of poisoning former British secretary of state for health and social care Matt Hancock.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,