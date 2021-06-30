Eswatini cracks down on protests for democracy

AFP, MANZINI, Eswatini





Eswatini deployed soldiers overnight to an industrial town near the capital to crack down on protests against the ruling authorities in Africa’s last absolute monarchy, democracy campaigners said yesterday.

Protests are usually rare in Eswatini, but the past few weeks have seen violent demonstrations against the monarchy erupting in parts of the country.

“The military is on the streets,” said Lucky Lukhele, spokesman for the pro-democracy grouping Swaziland Solidarity Network.

“Yesterday was the worst night ever where a young man was shot point-blank by the army, and some are in hospital as we speak,” Lukhele said.

Shops were looted and torched overnight in Matsapha, an industrial hub on the western edge of Manzini, several sources said.

Lukhele added that he had been told by his military sources that King Mswati III had left Eswatini.

However, a source close to the government told Agence France-Presse that reports of the king fleeing the country were “fake news.”

The government last week banned protests, with National Police Commissioner William Dlamini warning that officers would be “zero-tolerant” of breaches of the ban.

The king, crowned in 1986 when he was just 18, has come under fire for his expensive tastes and spending, while most inhabitants live below the poverty line.