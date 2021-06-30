South Korea’s former top prosecutor yesterday launched a bid to run in next year’s presidential election, vowing to unseat the current liberal government that he once worked for and that he also investigated for possible corruption.
Yoon Suk-yeol tops surveys on the South Korean public’s preferred future leader, and his announcement is likely to heat up the race to find a successor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose single five-year term has been marked by roller-coaster diplomacy with North Korea, a deepening domestic divide and varied economic woes.
“I’m stepping forward with a determination to change the government,” Yoon told a news conference. “I’ll join forces with everyone yearning for a shift in power and achieve that surely.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Yoon, who stepped down as prosecutor-general in March, had led Moon’s push to root out corruption. However, their ties turned bad as some of Moon’s political allies were investigated over corruption and other charges.
Moon’s supporters have accused Yoon of using the investigations to boost his political standing or thwart Moon’s prosecution reforms.
Yoon has said the investigations were conducted in line with due procedures and principles.
While the infighting invited public criticism that Moon’s anti-corruption campaign was only tough on his political opponents, it also helped Yoon emerge as a potential opposition candidate as the conservatives still have no clear standard-bearer to fight against Moon’s ruling party in the presidential election set for March next year.
At the news conference, Yoon called the Moon government “corrupt,” “incompetent” and “arrogant.”
He said he wanted to restore constitutionalism and the principle of fairness that he said have been marred by the Moon government.
Moon’s presidential office did not immediately respond to Yoon’s accusation.
Yoon has not joined the main conservative opposition People Power Party, although he said he shares its basic political philosophy.
Some observers said Yoon might launch his own party if he maintains his current popularity.
The long-dominant People Power Party was in disarray following the explosive 2016 corruption scandal that led to the impeachment and ouster of then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
Its popularity has revived since it elected a 36-year-old party member as its new chairman, sparking hopes for a generational change in local politics.
Yoon’s main rival is ruling party member Lee Jae-myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.
In a public survey conducted by the Seoul-based private Korea Society Opinion Institute last week, 32.4 percent of respondents chose Yoon as the most suitable figure for the next president, and Lee came in next with 28.4 percent.
Compared with Lee, who has called for an engagement policy on North Korea and drastic steps to reform family-run conglomerates and other establishments, it is still unknown on what election platforms Yoon would run.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,