S Korean ex-prosecutor to run for president

AP, SEOUL





South Korea’s former top prosecutor yesterday launched a bid to run in next year’s presidential election, vowing to unseat the current liberal government that he once worked for and that he also investigated for possible corruption.

Yoon Suk-yeol tops surveys on the South Korean public’s preferred future leader, and his announcement is likely to heat up the race to find a successor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose single five-year term has been marked by roller-coaster diplomacy with North Korea, a deepening domestic divide and varied economic woes.

“I’m stepping forward with a determination to change the government,” Yoon told a news conference. “I’ll join forces with everyone yearning for a shift in power and achieve that surely.”

Supporters of former South Korean prosecutor-general Yoon Suk-yeol gather during a press conference held to declare Yoon’s intention to run in the presidential election in March next year, at a memorial dedicated to independence fighter Yun Bong-gil, in Seoul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Yoon, who stepped down as prosecutor-general in March, had led Moon’s push to root out corruption. However, their ties turned bad as some of Moon’s political allies were investigated over corruption and other charges.

Moon’s supporters have accused Yoon of using the investigations to boost his political standing or thwart Moon’s prosecution reforms.

Yoon has said the investigations were conducted in line with due procedures and principles.

While the infighting invited public criticism that Moon’s anti-corruption campaign was only tough on his political opponents, it also helped Yoon emerge as a potential opposition candidate as the conservatives still have no clear standard-bearer to fight against Moon’s ruling party in the presidential election set for March next year.

At the news conference, Yoon called the Moon government “corrupt,” “incompetent” and “arrogant.”

He said he wanted to restore constitutionalism and the principle of fairness that he said have been marred by the Moon government.

Moon’s presidential office did not immediately respond to Yoon’s accusation.

Yoon has not joined the main conservative opposition People Power Party, although he said he shares its basic political philosophy.

Some observers said Yoon might launch his own party if he maintains his current popularity.

The long-dominant People Power Party was in disarray following the explosive 2016 corruption scandal that led to the impeachment and ouster of then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Its popularity has revived since it elected a 36-year-old party member as its new chairman, sparking hopes for a generational change in local politics.

Yoon’s main rival is ruling party member Lee Jae-myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

In a public survey conducted by the Seoul-based private Korea Society Opinion Institute last week, 32.4 percent of respondents chose Yoon as the most suitable figure for the next president, and Lee came in next with 28.4 percent.

Compared with Lee, who has called for an engagement policy on North Korea and drastic steps to reform family-run conglomerates and other establishments, it is still unknown on what election platforms Yoon would run.