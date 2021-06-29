World News Quick Take

Agencies





UKRAINE

Black Sea drills start

Kiev and the US were yesterday scheduled to start a military exercise involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and the south, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills. Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea. The UK rejected Russia’s account of the incident. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and says it is Russian territory, but the peninsula is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. Sea Breeze is to last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and about 30 ships and 40 aircraft. The US missile destroyer USS Ross and the US Marine Corps are to take part. Kiev said the main goal is to gain experience in joint actions during multinational peacekeeping and security operations.

THAILAND

Vaccine orders on track

Drugmaker AstraZeneca yesterday said it was on schedule to meet its commitments for supplying COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, after some initial delays in regional production and delivery. AstraZeneca said the nation, which is manufacturing the vaccine locally, is to receive its agreed quota of 6 million doses within this month, while export to other Southeast Asian countries is to start early next month. AstraZeneca Thailand said in a statement that partner Siam Bioscience is to produce 180 million doses this year, just more than one-third for the local market and two-thirds for elsewhere in Southeast Asia. It did not provide details of the status and volume of the orders for other nations.

ISRAEL

PM tells teens to get jabs

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged teenagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new outbreak spreads, saying the nation’s stock of Pfizer Inc-BioNTech vaccine would expire soon. “There is enough for everyone, but there is a catch: Their expiry date is coming up soon, and after that, there won’t be sufficient vaccine available for everyone,” Bennett said in a video message on Twitter. The last date to get the first dose of vaccine is July 9, and a second three weeks later, he said. The nation has one of the world’s most effective COVID-19 inoculation drives. While the vaccine became available to 12-15 year olds last month, immunization rates for that group have been relatively low as cases waned. However, there has been a surge in cases in the past few weeks linked to the Delta variant.

UNITED STATES

Fred Flintstone can stay

Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won. Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough, allowing Fred and his friends to remain. In a yabba dabba dispute that pitted property rights against government rules that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to The Flintstones, featuring Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities. However, the town called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures “a highly visible eyesore” and sued Fang, alleging she breached local codes. According to records, the settlement stipulates that the town would review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements. In turn, Fang would apply for building permits.