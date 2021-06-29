COVID-19 already changed the way we work, and it is changing the physical space, too.
Many companies are making adjustments to their offices to help employees feel safer as they return to in-person work, such as by improving air-circulation systems or moving desks further apart. Others are ditching desks and building more conference rooms to accommodate employees who still work remotely, but come in for meetings.
Architects and designers say this is a time of experimentation and reflection for employers.
Photo: AP
Steelcase, an office furniture company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said its research indicates that half of global companies plan major redesigns to their office space this year.
“This year caused you to think, maybe even more fundamentally than you ever have before: ‘Hey, why do we go to an office?’” said Natalie Engels, a San Jose, California-based design principal at Gensler, an architecture firm.
Not every company is making changes, and Engels tells clients to remember what worked well — and what did not — before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Designers say that many companies are looking for new ways to make employees feel safe and invigorated at the office, especially as a labor crunch makes hiring more difficult.
That is what drove food and pharmaceutical company Ajinomoto to overhaul the design of its new North American headquarters outside Chicago last year.
Ajinomoto’s employees returned to in-person work last month to a building with wider hallways and glass panels between cubicles, to give them more space, and try to make them feel more secure.
To improve mental health, the company transformed a planned work area into a spa-like “relaxation room,” with reclining chairs and soft music.
A test kitchen is wired for virtual presentations in case clients do not want to travel, and a cleaning crew comes through twice a day, leaving notes to show what has been disinfected.
“Maybe it’s over the top, but maybe it provides comfort to those that have sensitivities to returning to an in-person work environment,” Ajinomoto North America executive vice president Ryan Smith said.
He estimates that 40 percent of the new headquarters design changed due to COVID-19.
Shobha Surya, an associate manager of projects and sales at Ajinomoto, is energized by the space.
“The office gives you a balance of work and home life,” she said. “You are more focused here and don’t have any distractions.”
Surya said that she is also thrilled to be working alongside her coworkers again.
