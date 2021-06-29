US strikes target Iran-backed groups

NO RESPONSE YET: Strikes ordered by Biden on ‘operational and weapons storage facilities’ were meant to deter future attacks, but could jeopardize Iran nuclear talks

The US Air Force on Sunday struck Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, in a test of Iran’s incoming president, whose election this month has already complicated efforts to revive a 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

The raids on operational and weapons storage facilities were in response to attacks on US interests, and were a “necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation,” US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said.

There was no immediate reaction from the region, where Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s next moves are being closely watched for clues on whether he would seek to negotiate with the West, or ratchet up tensions further.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, right, in Rome on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Iran and world powers have been locked in weeks of talks in Vienna that could see sanctions on the Islamic Republic ease in return for hemming in its contentious nuclear work.

The talks in Vienna are expected to reconvene in the coming days, but the expiry of a nuclear monitoring pact between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency last week has added a further risk to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has not yet decided whether to extend the pact, or whether to erase recordings from nuclear sites that were retained under it, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said yesterday.

US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on “operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq” on Sunday evening to deter future attacks on US interests in Iraq, where the US is aiding government forces in efforts to defeat the Islamic State, Kirby said.

His statement made clear that Iran was the common denominator in the targets, but also that the US move was meant to be defensive in nature. That the US hit Iranian proxies outside the country could give both sides a way to avoid escalating tensions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Italy and would likely face questions about the US actions, and potential repercussions following meetings with officials there.

Over the weekend, Blinken met with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, who said that his country has “serious reservations” about the talks in Vienna.

Israel has vowed to block Iran from building an atomic weapon, an ambition Tehran has denied having.

Even before the strikes, indirect talks in Vienna aimed at moving the US and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 deal were already dragging past initial timetables.

Diplomats are aiming to seal an agreement before Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hands over power to Raisi in August.

Rouhani and his administration helped seal the original deal that former US president Donald Trump quit in 2018.

Although he is weeks from officially taking power, Raisi last week demanded an end to US sanctions on his country and Washington’s fully compliant return to the 2015 nuclear accord.

It was not immediately clear if the airstrikes would force a postponement in the Vienna meetings, but it is not the first time the Biden administration has carried out such a move.

His first military action as president in February involved raids in eastern Syria on sites connected to Iranian-backed groups following a series of rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by the US, including one that killed a contractor working with the US-led coalition in the country.