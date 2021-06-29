Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned yesterday, one week after he lost a vote of no confidence, leaving it up to the speaker of parliament to begin the search for a replacement.
Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned following the no-confidence vote last week.
He told a press conference that a snap election was “not what is best for Sweden,” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the next general election — which would go ahead regardless — is a year away.
“With that starting point, I have requested the speaker to relieve me as prime minister,” Lofven said.
The Social Democrat leader — a master of consensus for some, a dull and visionless party man for others — had seven days after the confidence vote to contemplate his options, and try and secure a parliamentary majority for a potential reforming of his government.
The 63-year-old Lofven, a former welder and union leader with the square build and nose of a boxer, guided the Swedish left back to power in 2014, and then hung on by moving his party closer to the center-right after the 2018 elections.
He finally fell out with the Left Party propping up his government, becoming the first Swedish government leader to be defeated by a no-confidence vote. The confidence motion was filed by the far-right Sweden Democrats, after the Left Party said it was planning such a motion itself in protest against a plan to ease rent controls.
On the left, the proposal for “market rents” — which would potentially allow landlords to freely set rents for new apartments — is seen as being at odds with the Swedish social model and a threat to tenants’ rights.
The conservative Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats were quick to back the motion, which was passed by 181 MPs in the 349-seat parliament. Last-ditch efforts to appease the Left Party, which holds 27 seats, failed.
Critics have described the constellation that joined forces against Lofven as an “unholy alliance” of parties at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
After 11 unsuccessful no confidence votes in modern Swedish political history, Lofven, who has previously distinguished himself by his ability to survive political crises, thus ended up setting an unwanted precedent.
It will now be up to Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen to open negotiations with parties to find a new prime minister.
Last time, the process took four months, but Norlen has already signaled that he would not let it take as long this time around.
The Swedish system demands that a prime minister is tolerated by parliament — they can secure office so long as a majority does not vote against them.
Should the process fail, the country could still end up heading to the polls early.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,