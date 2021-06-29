The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has responded to government pressure to align with its stance on “contested heritage” by saying it has a responsibility to accurately explain the nature of its collections, including items it said were looted by British forces.
The V&A was responding to a controversial letter from UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, in which he suggested that agencies could lose government funding if they fail to toe the line and warned against “actions motivated by activism or politics.”
The London-based museum, one of many placed under a spotlight amid an often heated debate around calls for the decolonization of museums, told Dowden: “Our view is that it is both impossible and ahistorical to seek to ‘decolonise’ a museum like the V&A given its foundational connection to the history of British imperialism.”
Photo: AFP
“Instead, our responsibility is to ensure that we explain the nature of our collections, with historical rigour and accuracy, in a manner which speaks to modern, multicultural Britain and the global audience we serve in South Kensington and online,” it said.
The letter from V&A director Tristram Hunt was one of a number of responses to Dowden from museums and galleries that were released following requests by the Guardian under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI).
Hunt also told Dowden that the V&A had not removed any items of contested heritage as a result of pressures, going on to list artifacts, including the Maqdala treasures, which entered the museum after they were taken during a British military campaign in Ethiopia in 1868 and the Asante goldweights, which Hunt described as having been looted from Ghana.
Hunt also shared with Dowden a copy of a paper that he said he had recently circulated to the V&A’s board of trustees on the question of repatriation and restitution, although this was withheld from the FOI release. The letter is understood to concern negotiations with overseas governments about items in its collection.
Sir Richard Lambert, chairman of the British Museum, wrote back to Dowden to tell him that the museum’s board of trustees took careful note of his views “and agreed that we have no intention of removing controversial objects from public display.”
In August last year, the museum removed a bust of its founding father, who was a slave owner, and said it wanted to confront its links to colonialism. The likeness of Sir Hans Sloane has been placed in a secure cabinet alongside artifacts explaining his work in the context of the British empire.
Matthew Westerman, chairman of the Imperial War Museums (IWM) board of trustees, told Dowden: “Given its remit and collection, IWM considers itself expert in traversing controversial, challenging and contested narratives. Perhaps more than any other UK museum, through our collection and personal stories we are used to confronting difficult pasts and bringing them to life for our audiences.”
He added that the IWMs potentially had few fewer examples of contested narratives given the museums’ founding at the beginning of the 20th century.
A large portion of the rest of the letter, which the IWM has said was not related to contested heritage, was redacted from the FOI release.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,