COVID-19: UK top brass self-isolate after army head gets virus

MILITARY BUG: The secretary of defense, as well as the heads of the royal air force and navy, is staying home after the chief of defense staff tested positive

The Guardian





UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and six of the nation’s most senior military commanders have been forced to self-isolate after the head of the UK armed forces tested positive for COVID-19.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter had tested positive for the virus.

The ministry also said on Sunday night that colleagues who were in a meeting with Carter last week, including Wallace, are now self-isolating.

The Telegraph reported that Carter started isolating late last week after testing positive and that the UK National Health Service Test and Trace had since ordered Wallace and the heads of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Strategic Command to remain at home after coming into “close contact” with him.

The head of the army and Carter’s deputy, who also attended the same meeting, but were at a distance from Carter, spent the weekend isolating while they waited for the results of polymerase chain reaction tests. It is believed that as a precaution they were to work remotely yesterday.

Among those also reportedly present at Thursday’s meeting were: Admiral Sir Tim Fraser, vice chief of the defence staff; General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff; Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston; and General Sir Patrick Sanders.

MPs last week had issued a warning that NATO partners had expressed concern about British service personnel who had not been double-vaccinated being deployed overseas.

Labour accused the government of falling short of its duty to protect members of the armed forces.

However, British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said it was right that troops were vaccinated according to their age cohort, as 95 percent on active overseas operations had been vaccinated and that 61 percent had received their second dose.