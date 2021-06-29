UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and six of the nation’s most senior military commanders have been forced to self-isolate after the head of the UK armed forces tested positive for COVID-19.
The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter had tested positive for the virus.
The ministry also said on Sunday night that colleagues who were in a meeting with Carter last week, including Wallace, are now self-isolating.
The Telegraph reported that Carter started isolating late last week after testing positive and that the UK National Health Service Test and Trace had since ordered Wallace and the heads of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Strategic Command to remain at home after coming into “close contact” with him.
The head of the army and Carter’s deputy, who also attended the same meeting, but were at a distance from Carter, spent the weekend isolating while they waited for the results of polymerase chain reaction tests. It is believed that as a precaution they were to work remotely yesterday.
Among those also reportedly present at Thursday’s meeting were: Admiral Sir Tim Fraser, vice chief of the defence staff; General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff; Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston; and General Sir Patrick Sanders.
MPs last week had issued a warning that NATO partners had expressed concern about British service personnel who had not been double-vaccinated being deployed overseas.
Labour accused the government of falling short of its duty to protect members of the armed forces.
However, British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said it was right that troops were vaccinated according to their age cohort, as 95 percent on active overseas operations had been vaccinated and that 61 percent had received their second dose.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,