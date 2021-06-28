World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Marina fire ignites fuel tanks

A fire swept through a marina in the early hours of yesterday, igniting fuel tanks as it passed along a line of closely moored cabin cruisers, and resulting in at least 10 sinking before firefighters extinguished the blaze. Authorities said that at least 16 vessels were set ablaze, including those that sank. The fire in the Aberdeen District began at 2:30am and took firefighters more than six hours to put out. Fuel tanks could be heard exploding as thick smoke billowed skyward, video footage shared by the government showed. About 35 people were rescued from the vessels, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing the Fire Services Department.

COLOMBIA

Chopper hit prompts reward

The government on Saturday said that it is offering a reward of nearly 3 billion pesos (US$796,000) for information leading to the capture of those behind an attack on Friday on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque near the country’s border with Venezuela. “A reward of up to 3 billion pesos is being offered” for information leading to “those responsible for this terrorist attack,” Minister of National Defense Diego Molano said on social media from the city of Cucuta. The president’s helicopter was approaching the Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata when several shots — apparently from rifles — were fired at it. Federal Police Chief General Jorge Vargas said that a search team had found two rifles, one “bearing the mark of the Venezuelan armed forces.”

UNITED STATES

Plane jumper hospitalized

A passenger was on Friday taken to the hospital after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7pm when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit by pounding on the door, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, the airport said. The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

UNITED STATES

Chipmunk dead; uncle shot

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head in New Hampshire after a bullet fired by his eight-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said. The man was on Friday injured in Milton and is expected to recover, the Fosters Daily Democrat reported. Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss said that the bullet hitting the uncle after killing the chipmunk was “truly just a freak accident.” “It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting,” Krauss said.

UNITED STATES

Hot air balloon crash fatal

A hot air balloon on Saturday crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, killing five people after being blown into power lines by the wind and catching fire, police said, adding that the pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The basket crashed on a street corner, about 10km west of Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration report said. “We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate,” Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told a news conference.