HONG KONG
Marina fire ignites fuel tanks
A fire swept through a marina in the early hours of yesterday, igniting fuel tanks as it passed along a line of closely moored cabin cruisers, and resulting in at least 10 sinking before firefighters extinguished the blaze. Authorities said that at least 16 vessels were set ablaze, including those that sank. The fire in the Aberdeen District began at 2:30am and took firefighters more than six hours to put out. Fuel tanks could be heard exploding as thick smoke billowed skyward, video footage shared by the government showed. About 35 people were rescued from the vessels, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing the Fire Services Department.
COLOMBIA
Chopper hit prompts reward
The government on Saturday said that it is offering a reward of nearly 3 billion pesos (US$796,000) for information leading to the capture of those behind an attack on Friday on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque near the country’s border with Venezuela. “A reward of up to 3 billion pesos is being offered” for information leading to “those responsible for this terrorist attack,” Minister of National Defense Diego Molano said on social media from the city of Cucuta. The president’s helicopter was approaching the Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata when several shots — apparently from rifles — were fired at it. Federal Police Chief General Jorge Vargas said that a search team had found two rifles, one “bearing the mark of the Venezuelan armed forces.”
UNITED STATES
Plane jumper hospitalized
A passenger was on Friday taken to the hospital after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7pm when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit by pounding on the door, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, the airport said. The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.
UNITED STATES
Chipmunk dead; uncle shot
A 32-year-old man was shot in the head in New Hampshire after a bullet fired by his eight-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said. The man was on Friday injured in Milton and is expected to recover, the Fosters Daily Democrat reported. Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss said that the bullet hitting the uncle after killing the chipmunk was “truly just a freak accident.” “It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting,” Krauss said.
UNITED STATES
Hot air balloon crash fatal
A hot air balloon on Saturday crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, killing five people after being blown into power lines by the wind and catching fire, police said, adding that the pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The basket crashed on a street corner, about 10km west of Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration report said. “We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate,” Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told a news conference.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If