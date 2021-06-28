J&J to pay New York US$230m and end US opioid sales

STATE ASSISTANCE: The settlement, which the firm insisted was not an admission of guilt, would be used for prevention, treatment and education

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the pharmaceutical giants accused of fueling the deadly US opioid crisis, has reached a settlement with the state of New York for US$230 million and confirmed it would stop making or selling opioids in the US.

The agreement announced on Saturday allows Johnson & Johnson to resolve litigation over its role in the epidemic, which has killed more than 500,000 people since 1999, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

For its part, J&J said in a separate statement that the settlement allowed it to avoid a trial that was scheduled to begin today, and the group had “made the business decision in 2020 to discontinue all of its prescription pain medications in the United States.”

The settlement “is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the company,” it said, adding that other nationwide legal proceedings are under way, including a trial in California.

The prosecutor’s statement said the company would spread the payments over nine years.

J&J could also pay an additional US$30 million in the first year if the state enacts new legislation creating an opioid settlement fund.

“The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on countless communities across New York state and the rest of the nation, leaving millions still addicted to dangerous and deadly opioids,” James said in the statement.

“Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire, but today they are committing to leaving the opioid business — not only in New York, but across the entire country,” she added.

That includes manufacturing and selling opioids, James’ statement said.

Johnson & Johnson said that it had made the decision before the settlement was reached.

The US$230 million would be aimed at prevention, treatment and education efforts on the dangers of the substances in New York state.

Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies and distributors are accused of encouraging doctors to overprescribe opioids — initially reserved for patients with particularly serious cancers — even though they knew they were highly addictive.

Since 1999, this dependence has pushed many users of the drugs to higher and higher doses and to illicit substances such as heroin or fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opiate with a high risk of fatal overdose.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, the country’s main public health agency, estimates that about 90,000 people died from drug overdoses last year, the majority of which involved opioids.

The US Department of Health estimates that the crisis was responsible for four years of declining life expectancy in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The CDC estimated in 2019 that the economic burden of the crisis, including health are costs, lost productivity and costs to the criminal justice system, was about US$78.5 billion per year.