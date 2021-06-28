Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday held his first big campaign-style rally since leaving the White House, giving a vintage, rambling speech to an adoring audience as he launched a series of appearances ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
Trump, who has been booted from social media platforms and faces multiple legal woes, has flirted with his own potential candidacy in 2024, but in the 90-minute address at a fair ground in Ohio he made no clear mention of his political future, even when the crowd chanted: “Four more years. Four more years.”
Trump did tease them at one point by alluding to the possibility of another stab at the White House.
Photo: AFP
“We may have to win it a third time. It is possible,” he said, showing yet again that he thinks he won the presidential election in November last year.
The crowd cheered wildly.
On other matters Trump flitted from one to the next — immigration, crime, gun rights, Afghanistan, Iran and more — bouncing like a pinball in true Trumpian style.
One repeated message from Trump was that US President Joe Biden is a catastrophe.
“Joe Biden is destroying our nation before our very eyes,” he said.
Until now Trump had delivered two major speeches since leaving Washington in January, including a vindictive monologue in North Carolina early this month when relitigated his loss to Biden.
The Ohio rally drew a crowd of several thousand, who were enthusiastic, but not quite raucous.
One purpose of it was for Trump to endorse conservative candidate Max Miller, a former Trump aide.
With this event, the brash billionaire made clear he wants to remain a powerful force in the Republican Party’s effort to retake the US Senate and US House of Representatives next year.
In particular, he has signaled a willingness to help candidates who embrace his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.
In the crowd many sported shirts with slogans such as “Trump 2024 — Because America can never be too great.”
“If you look at all of Trump’s rallies, you’ll see hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of people and there is no way a demented old man won this election,” said Laura Benas, 57, a retail manager in Wellington, referring to Biden.
Trump, 75, has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving the presidency under a cloud three weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 uprising at the US Capitol. The House impeached Trump for inciting the insurrection — with 10 Republicans joining Democrats in voting to oust the president — but he was acquitted by the US Senate. It was his second impeachment.
Now, Trump is calling for the scalps of those Republicans who voted to impeach him, beginning with US Representative Anthony Gonzalez, the Ohio incumbent whom Miller is challenging in a Republican primary.
Trump’s Save America political action committee said that the Ohio rally marks the first of many appearances by the former president “in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of president Trump’s administration.”
