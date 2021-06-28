COVID-19: Bhutan king treks across mountains to hold down COVID-19 fatality count

Reuters, KATHMANDU





Wearing a baseball cap and knee-length traditional Gho robe, carrying a backpack, Bhutan’s king has walked through jungles infested with leeches and snakes, trekked mountains and quarantined several times in a hotel in the capital.

For 14 months, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been traveling by foot, car and horse to remote hamlets to oversee measures to protect his tiny kingdom of 700,000 people from the COVID-19 outbreak that has flared up in India.

The effects of the 41-year-old king’s excursions are evident in a virus death toll of just one person for the nation nestled between India and China in the Himalayas.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck takes his lunch at a security outpost in Tempaling, Bhutan, on May 14 during his visit to remote villages to oversee COVID-19 prevention measures. Photo: Bhutanese Royal Office for Media / Handout via Reuters

“When the king travels for miles and knocks ... to alert people about the pandemic, then his humble words are respected and taken very seriously,” Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said.

“His Majesty’s presence is far more powerful than just issuing public guidelines,” Tshering said.

His presence assures people that they are not alone in their fight against the pandemic, he added.

Tshering, a practicing urologist, often accompanies the Oxford-educated king for trips near the porous border shared with India, where a second wave of the pandemic more than doubled the death toll over the past two months.

Bhutan became a constitutional monarchy in 2008 when the king relinquished his absolute powers, but loyalty to the royal family still dominates the nation’s sociopolitical landscape.

Over the past few weeks, the king walked for five days on a trail passing through elevations of up to 4,343m to thank primary healthcare workers in remote areas.

The king’s office declined a request for an interview, but his social media pages showcase his work and travels during the pandemic.

“Our king’s biggest fear is that if the pandemic spreads like a forest fire, then our [nation] could be wiped out,” a senior official said.

A father of two boys, after every trip the king checks into a hotel in the capital, Thimphu, to follow quarantine protocols.

“[The king] has been to all high-risk border areas time and again to monitor every measure put in place and to ensure best practices are followed within limited resources,” WHO representative to Bhutan Rui Paulo de Jesus said.

Tshering has said that Bhutan is looking to mix-and-match vaccine doses, because after inoculating 90 percent of its eligible population with their first dose of the AstraZeneca shot, the nation ran out.

The deadline to administer the second dose after a gap of 12 weeks is this month and the government is seeking other supplies to deal with the shortage.