Thousands climb volcano in Indonesia for sacrifices

AFP, PROBOLINGGO, Indonesia





Thousands of worshipers on Saturday trudged up an active Indonesian volcano to cast livestock and other offerings down its smoldering crater in a centuries-old religious ceremony.

Every year people from the Tengger community gather from the surrounding highlands to throw fruit, vegetables, flowers and even livestock, such as goats and chickens, into Mount Bromo’s crater as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival.

A long line of worshipers, some with goats slung across their backs, made their way to the top in the hopes of pleasing ancestors and Hindu gods — and bringing prosperity to their communities.

People of the Tengger community throw offerings into the crater of the Mount Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, Indonesia, on Saturday during the Yadnya Kasada festival. Photo: AFP

“Today I brought a chicken for the ancestors,” said Purwanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, as he showed off his colorful hen.

Another worshiper, Wantoko, carried his own crops in the hopes that casting them into the volcano would bring good luck.

“I brought these crops so that my fields will be fertile and I have a good harvest,” he said. “I come here every year.”

Standing on the crater’s steep slopes, other villagers, not members of the Tengger community, tried to catch the offerings using nets and sarongs before they disappeared into the billowing smoke.

Not technically part of the ritual, this reflects local urges not to waste the offerings.

Saturday’s ritual marked the second Yadnya Kasada festival since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Indonesia.

“It can’t be held in another place or be done virtually,” said Bambang Suprapto, head of the area’s Hindu community association. “But organizers applied strict health protocols and they’ve been tested for the virus so [that] we can protect everyone who attended.”

The month-long festival dates back to 15th-century legends of a princess and her husband in the Javanese Hindu Majapahit kingdom.

Unable to bear children after years of marriage, the couple begged the gods for help.

Their prayers were answered and they were promised 25 children, as long as they agreed to sacrifice their youngest child by throwing him into Mount Bromo.

Legend has it that the son willingly jumped into the volcano to guarantee his people prosperity.

The sacrifice tradition continues to this day — although the Tengger sacrifice their harvest and farm animals instead of humans.