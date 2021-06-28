Lebanese protesters on Saturday tried to storm central bank offices in two major cities, state media reported, after the national currency plunged to a new record low on the black market.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the US dollar at 1,507 pounds since 1997, but the country’s worst economic crisis in decades has seen its unofficial value plummet.
On Saturday, money changers said the pound was trading at 17,300 to 17,500 pounds to the US dollar on the black market.
Photo: AP
Dozens of Lebanese took to the streets of the northern city of Tripoli to denounce the depreciation and “difficult living conditions,” the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Some protesters managed to break through the gates of a branch of the central bank and enter the courtyard, the NNA said, but the army prevented them from reaching the building.
Demonstrators also set fire to the entrance of a government office, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent said.
Others were seen trying to force their way into the homes of two lawmakers, but were stopped by security forces.
The NNA reported that gunshots were heard outside the house of Lebanese Deputy Minister of Labor Mohammad Kabbara, but that the army intervened to disperse protesters.
In the southern city of Sidon, protesters tried to storm another branch of the central bank only to be pushed back by security forces, it reported.
Scattered protests also took place in the capital Beirut, where a small number of protesters took to the streets and burned tires, an AFP correspondent said.
Lebanon has been roiled since the autumn of 2019 by an economic crisis that the World Bank says is likely to rank among the world’s worst financial crises since the mid-19th century.
The collapse has sparked outrage at Lebanon’s political class, seen as woefully corrupt and unable to tackle the country’s many difficulties.
The pound’s dizzying depreciation comes as the eastern Mediterranean country grapples with shortages of medicine and fuel, which are imported from abroad using foreign currency.
The country has been without a fully functioning government since a massive blast in Beirut last summer that killed more than 200 people.
The government stepped down after the disaster, but a deeply divided political class has since failed to agree on a new Cabinet to replace it.
