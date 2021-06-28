Palestinian protesters on Saturday clashed with Palestinian security forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reporters said, the third day of demonstrations sparked by an activist’s death in custody.
Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old from Hebron known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the Palestinian Authority, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said.
On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, calling for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to quit.
Photo: AFP
Protester Ismat Mansour said that the death of Banat was just the “tip of the iceberg,” while accusing the Palestinian Authority of “a mountain of corruption” and demanding that elections be held.
Others held up placards directed at Abbas’ Palestinian Authority that simply said: “Leave.”
Security officers in riot gear blocked off streets.
An Agence France-Presse photographer said that protesters hurled rocks at security forces, who responded by launching a barrage of tear gas canisters to break up the crowds.
It was not immediately possible to confirm whether there were any injuries following the protests on Saturday.
Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections, which had been set for last month, until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
Banat’s family said that the forces used pepper spray on him, beat him badly and dragged him away in a vehicle.
Samir Abu Zarzour, the doctor who carried out the autopsy, said injuries on Banat’s body indicated that he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than one hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.
On Thursday, after the news spread of his death, about 300 people gathered in Ramallah, as well as in Banat’s hometown of Hebron.
On Friday, thousands of mourners attended his funeral in Hebron, with the crowd chanting slogans against the Palestinian Authority, as well as at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Banat’s death also sparked condemnation from the US, the UN and the EU.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that an investigation had been launched.
The Palestinian Authority has limited power over about 40 percent of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six Day War of 1967.
Israel, which controls all access to the territory and coordinates with the authority, directly administers the remaining 60 percent.
