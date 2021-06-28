Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air.
Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained.
Photo: Reuters
Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event.
In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic and to reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.
In Italy, thousands of Pride celebrants rallied in Rome and in some smaller cities.
With a proposed law to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people stalled in the Italian Senate for months, the Vatican and right-wing political leaders have been lobbying to eliminate some of the provisions, citing fears that the legislation would crimp freedom of expression.
After it became public that the Vatican earlier this month had raised objections to Italy’s embassy to the Holy See over some of the bill’s aspects, the Holy See tried to defuse anger by saying that it does not want to block the bill’s passage.
However, its No. 2 official, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, expressed concern that the legislation could leave open to prosecution those expressing opinions about “any possible distinction between man and woman.”
Proponents of the law say that the threshold for prosecution is inciting hatred or violence against the protected classes.
If approved, the Italian law would also combat discrimination and hate crimes against women and persons with disabilities.
A new Hungarian law prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment with people aged 18 or younger in school sex education programs, films or advertisements.
Hungary says that the law aims to protect children, not target gays, but critics say that the law links homosexuality to pedophilia.
Camille Fois, 25, traveled to Paris from the Alpine city of Annency to take part in her first Pride march.
Speaking about the Hungarian law, she said it worried her.
“It can happen to us very quickly. It’s not as far away as that,” she said.
The overarching mood among tens of thousands of participants at the Paris event was of celebration after nearly one-and-a-half years of pandemic-triggered restrictions on gatherings and socializing.
Singing along to I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry, people danced in one of the metro trains that carried them to the rallying point.
