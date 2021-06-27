Australia’s largest city yesterday entered a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, while several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.
While vaccination drives have brought down infections in numerous — mostly wealthy — countries, the rise of the Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has stoked fears of new waves of a virus that has already killed nearly 4 million people.
Sydney’s normally bustling harborside center was nearly deserted after the lockdown took effect at midnight, a shock for a city that had returned to relative normality after months with few cases.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The new restrictions apply to 5 million people across Sydney, in addition to other nearby population centers.
“The Delta variant is proving to be a very formidable foe,” New South Wales Minister of Health Brad Hazzard said.
“No matter what defensive steps we’re taking at the moment, the virus seems to understand how to counterattack,” he said.
Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic is still slowing down, with the WHO reporting the lowest number of new cases worldwide since February and decreasing deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Concerns over the Delta variant have prompted new restrictions in countries that had previously managed to control their own outbreaks.
“Globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Friday.
“Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations,” he added.
Spain nonetheless brought an end to mandatory outdoor mask wearing yesterday, a year after the rule was first introduced in the wake of the devastating first wave of the virus through Europe.
The decision came despite the announcement of a major COVID-19 cluster in the capital, Madrid, traced to an end-of-school-year student trip to the holiday island Mallorca, with more than 2,000 people ordered to self-isolate.
The Netherlands ended its rules on outdoor mask wearing, also easing some restrictions on indoor dining and reopening discotheques to patrons who tested negative for COVID-19. Businesses were also allowed from Friday to broadcast the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, provided customers socially distanced.
Switzerland scrapped most of its remaining restrictions yesterday.
