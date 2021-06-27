A Somalian man on Friday killed three people and left five others seriously injured in an “incredibly brutal” knife rampage in the southern German city of Wuerzburg.
The 24-year-old suspect staged the attack in the city center at about 5pm, striking at a household goods store, before hitting a bank.
The man, who has lived in Wuerzburg since 2015, was overpowered after police shot him in the thigh, Bavarian Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann said.
Photo: AP
The rampage left “three dead, five seriously injured and others injured,” Herrmann said.
“It is not certain if the most seriously injured will survive,” he added.
Investigators have found documentation showing the man “was treated in a psychiatric institution,” Herrmann said, but added that he could not give out details about the stay.
“The police investigation will determine if this was an Islamist act or if it was due to the psychiatric state” of the man, he said.
A witness had reportedly said the suspect “shouted Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) during what rescuers described as a “really incredibly brutal” attack, Herrmann said.
“That must all be clarified in further interrogations, but we have no further indications on the motivations,” he added.
Police said that the suspect was not a known Islamist.
The mass-circulation daily Bild published a photograph of the suspect, showing a dark-skinned man wearing a beige, long-sleeved T-shirt with gray trousers and holding a long knife.
Video footage circulating online also showed passersby trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs.
A crowd of people gave chase before a police car arrived on the scene, one video showed.
Another photo published by Bild showed a police officer handcuffing the suspect.
A huge police deployment was underway in the city of about 130,000 people, located about 120km west of Frankfurt.
While the perpetrator’s motive has not yet been established, Germany has been on high alert after several deadly Islamist extremist attacks over the past few years.
