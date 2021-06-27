The mystery of UFOs seen in US skies is likely to continue following the release of the US government’s highly anticipated UFO report.
The report released on Friday afternoon made clear that while US intelligence officials do not believe aliens are behind the UFOs — or what scientists prefer to call unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) — that were observed by US Navy pilots, they cannot explain what the flying objects are.
The report confirms that the observed phenomena are not part of any US military operations.
Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon studied more than 140 incidents reported by US Navy pilots of UFOs seen over the past two decades for the report, many of which were seen during the summer of 2014 into the spring of 2015.
While the report said that some incidents could be the result of technological errors in sensors or observers, it added that most of the UAP reported “probably do represent physical objects,” as they were registered across multiple sensors.
The only UAP intelligence officials were able to identify “with high confidence” turned out to be “a large, deflating balloon.”
“The others remain unexplained,” the report reads.
The release of the report caps a six-month wait, since a group of elected officials succeeded in including the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 in a US$2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by former US president Donald Trump in December last year.
The act ordered government agencies to provide a declassified “detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence,” and “a detailed description of an interagency process” for reporting UFOs.
In August last year, the Pentagon resurrected UAP investigations arm, calling it the UAP Task Force and directed it to “detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.”
The task force and the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence authored the report.
The report found that only since 2019 has the government had a standardized reporting system for UAPs, so “limited data and inconsistency in reporting” were challenges in investigations.
“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the report said.
The discussion of UFOs — at the government level or outside it — has been stigmatized for decades.
While some have used the UAP materials as fodder for theories on alien life, officials have pointed to the possible threat of the UAPs being from an adversary using technology unknown to the US.
“In this country we’ve had incidents where these UAPs have interfered and actually brought offline our nuclear capabilities,” Luis Elizondo, former director of the US Department of Defense’s advanced aerospace threat identification program, an earlier iteration of the Pentagon’s UAP task force, told the Washington Post.
Elizondo resigned in 2017, out of frustration that UAPs were not being taken seriously enough by defense leaders.
“We also have data suggesting that in other countries these things have interfered with their nuclear technology, and actually turned them on, put them online,” he said.
While the US government was ordered to publish the unclassified report, experts warned that a classified annex, which the public would not see, contains some of the juiciest details.
Over the past few years, the release of government videos showing unexplained flying things have provided firmer evidence that something, alien or not, is out there.
In a statement released on Friday, US Senator Marco Rubio, who has been a staunch advocate for investigation into UAPs, celebrated the report, but emphasized that it is “just a first step.”
“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that has superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” Rubio said. “The Defense Department and intelligence community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”
