World News Quick Take

INDONESIA

Mount Merapi erupts

The country’s most volatile volcano erupted yesterday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava with searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes. No casualties were reported. Clouds of hot ash shot 1m into the sky and an avalanche of lava and searing gas spilled down Mount Merapi’s trembling slopes up to 3km at least six times since the morning, as the volcano groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. A series of strong pyroclastic flows were released from the growing lava dome in the inner summit crater of the 2,968m high volcano, Humaida said. Ash covered several villages and nearby towns, she said.

AUSTRALIA

Lockdown ordered in Sydney

Workers and residents in Sydney yesterday were ordered to stay home for a week, as authorities locked down several central areas of the country’s largest city to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Sixty-five COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the flare-up linked to a limousine driver infected about two weeks ago when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel. Authorities have since identified scores of potential infection sites visited by thousands of people across central Sydney, including the city’s main business district. Authorities have been alarmed by instances of people passing on the virus during fleeting encounters in shops and then quickly infecting close family contacts.

CHINA

Blaze at school kills 18

At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire early yesterday broke out at a martial arts school, according to the local government. Local media reported that most of the victims were boarding pupils aged seven to 16. The fire had been extinguished and authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, a statement from the Zhecheng County government said. There were 34 boarding students on the premises when the fire broke out, government staff quoted by Beijing Toutiao News said. Those hurt — four of whom had severe injuries — were rushed to a local hospital, where an unnamed doctor told local media they were “doing everything they could” to save them. The unnamed manager of the center in Henan Province was arrested, the statement said. The cause of the fire was unclear.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Three dead in rare tornado

At least three people died and dozens were injured after a rare tornado razed houses to the ground in the southeast, rescuers said yesterday. “Unfortunately we could not help three patients,” local emergency service spokeswoman Hedvika Kropackova said. She said that 63 injured people had been taken to hospital, 10 of them with serious injuries. “But there will be more, because we are now transporting people who suffered injuries at night and called us later,” Kropackova added. Rescuers were still searching under the rubble in some places. The tornado and hail the size of tennis balls struck several towns and villages, including Hodonin, where in addition to causing injuries, the extreme weather destroyed a retirement home and a zoo. The tornado also caused extensive power outages and traffic disruptions, with fallen power lines closing a major motorway connecting Prague with Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava.