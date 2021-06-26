INDONESIA
Mount Merapi erupts
The country’s most volatile volcano erupted yesterday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava with searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes. No casualties were reported. Clouds of hot ash shot 1m into the sky and an avalanche of lava and searing gas spilled down Mount Merapi’s trembling slopes up to 3km at least six times since the morning, as the volcano groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. A series of strong pyroclastic flows were released from the growing lava dome in the inner summit crater of the 2,968m high volcano, Humaida said. Ash covered several villages and nearby towns, she said.
AUSTRALIA
Lockdown ordered in Sydney
Workers and residents in Sydney yesterday were ordered to stay home for a week, as authorities locked down several central areas of the country’s largest city to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Sixty-five COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the flare-up linked to a limousine driver infected about two weeks ago when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel. Authorities have since identified scores of potential infection sites visited by thousands of people across central Sydney, including the city’s main business district. Authorities have been alarmed by instances of people passing on the virus during fleeting encounters in shops and then quickly infecting close family contacts.
CHINA
Blaze at school kills 18
At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire early yesterday broke out at a martial arts school, according to the local government. Local media reported that most of the victims were boarding pupils aged seven to 16. The fire had been extinguished and authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, a statement from the Zhecheng County government said. There were 34 boarding students on the premises when the fire broke out, government staff quoted by Beijing Toutiao News said. Those hurt — four of whom had severe injuries — were rushed to a local hospital, where an unnamed doctor told local media they were “doing everything they could” to save them. The unnamed manager of the center in Henan Province was arrested, the statement said. The cause of the fire was unclear.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Three dead in rare tornado
At least three people died and dozens were injured after a rare tornado razed houses to the ground in the southeast, rescuers said yesterday. “Unfortunately we could not help three patients,” local emergency service spokeswoman Hedvika Kropackova said. She said that 63 injured people had been taken to hospital, 10 of them with serious injuries. “But there will be more, because we are now transporting people who suffered injuries at night and called us later,” Kropackova added. Rescuers were still searching under the rubble in some places. The tornado and hail the size of tennis balls struck several towns and villages, including Hodonin, where in addition to causing injuries, the extreme weather destroyed a retirement home and a zoo. The tornado also caused extensive power outages and traffic disruptions, with fallen power lines closing a major motorway connecting Prague with Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of